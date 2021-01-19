The eventful 2020-21 season for the Penn State men's basketball program took another turn Tuesday afternoon as it prepares for a quick turnaround tip with Illinois in Champaign. Announced via the Big Ten and the Penn State athletic department, the Nittany Lions' interim head coach, Jim Ferry, was assessed a $10k institutional fine and a public reprimand "for violating its sportsmanship policy" following Penn State's Sunday afternoon loss at Purdue. According to the press release: "The violation is a result Coach Ferry's postgame actions following the Penn State versus Purdue game on January 17, 2021" adding that the conference expects all contests "to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship" including "integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials." In the Nittany Lions' 80-72 loss to the Boilermakers, Ferry was assessed a technical foul early in the second half with his team falling behind with a lopsided differential in trips to the free throw line between the teams. "I was just fighting for our guys," Ferry said in his postgame press conference, declining to elaborate on the specifics of what drew the technical. "I thought that some of the calls were a little uneven or inconsistent. I've been coaching for a long time. I wasn't ranting and raving. I wasn't cursing. I thought there was a little sensitivity on that, but I'll deal with that differently."

The news precedes an 8:30 p.m. game (BTN) between the Nittany Lions and No. 24-ranked Illinois (9-5, 5-3) in which Penn State faced a turnaround of just 52 hours between contests. Sinking to 0-4 in conference play and 3-5 on the season with the loss to the Boilermakers, Penn State's quick turnaround is due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program to begin the new year that forced the rescheduling of four games. And, as evidenced by Ferry's postgame comments Sunday, his hopes are that the Nittany Lions will be able to be more physically prepared for their rematch with an Illini team that won a Dec. 23 matchup between the two teams in Happy Valley, 98-81. "We hit the wall both halves, but hopefully this will help us get ready for the next one," Ferry said. "The guys gave great effort and we just got to get better at it. "I thought we played extremely hard. I thought when we played together, we liked we were a team that was connected. It's stuff that we just got to keep building on. We got to limit the things we're doing wrong and we got to continue to do the things that we do well consistently. And again, that's the word that keeps popping up. We're going to keep plugging away and keep focusing on getting better." Similarly decimated by a free throw disparity with the Illini in the last meeting between the two programs, Illinois connecting on 23 of 28 shots at the free throw line against Penn State's mark of 4 of 7, Penn State will also look to improve a rebounding differential that finished 36-25 in favor of the Illini and gave Brad Underwood's group a 58-32 advantage on points in the paint.