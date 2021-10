Ferentz raves about PSU; Big Ten could crash SEC's CFP party: Newsstand

Welcome to the Penn State and college football newsstand for Oct. 6.

Today, we have plenty of quotes from Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and also insight from Nittany Lions leader James Franklin after both held news conferences prior to their meeting on Saturday afternoon in Iowa City.

In other news, Jordan Stout has been honored again and ESPN says that the Big Ten could crash what currently appears to be an "inevitable" SEC vs. SEC matchup in the College Football Playoff title game.

Let's dive into Wednesday's top tweets and headlines.