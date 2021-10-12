Ferentz doubles down on injury narrative, says Iowa fans 'smelled a rat'

More than two days after its conclusion, the heat from No. 3 Iowa and No. 4 Penn State hasn't worn off.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, Penn State head coach James Franklin issued a stern condemnation of Iowa fans, coaches and staff booing during injury stoppages, saying he doesn't believe the actions were "the right thing for college football."

Meeting with the media Tuesday for his weekly press conference, veteran Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the controversy following his program's 23-20 win over the Nittany Lions.

In a contest that saw multiple game-ending injuries including those to Sean Clifford, P.J. Mustipher, John Lovett, Devyn Ford, and Jonathan Sutherland that could keep them out beyond just the time already missed, Ferentz hinted unsubtly that Iowa football and its fans believed some of Penn State's injuries to be embellished.

"I think probably it's a reaction to there were a couple guys that were down for the count and then were back a play or two later and our fans aren't stupid, they're watching, they know what's going on," Ferentz said. "I've been here 23 years I think that's only the second time we have seen that kind of stuff going on.

"I know it's a topic nationally right now, it was one of the discussions of the rules, they don't quite, nobody knows the answer to it, but it's -- and I also know for a fact that people -- I'm not saying, I just, there are two people in our building that have been places where that was "scuba" or "dive" -- no "scuba" and "turtle" were the code words. So, it goes on. We don't coach it, haven't really been exposed to it and our fans, I thought they smelled a rat, I guess, I don't know, so they responded the way they responded."