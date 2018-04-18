“I went back to Penn State [the next year] to utilize my postgraduate fellowship and figure out what I wanted to do. Don Farrell was close to retirement as director of academic advisors for football. He asked if I would be interested in that field. I wanted to be close to sports but I didn’t want to coach, and academic counseling provided me that opportunity.”

“My bachelor’s degree was in administration of justice, and I had planned to be a lawyer,” Richardson said. “My dad’s oldest brother, Uncle Joe, was a lawyer in Richmond, and next to my father I really looked up to him and liked his lifestyle. I found out I didn’t want to be a lawyer after getting released by the Atlanta Falcons in 2000. I got a job as a paralegal in a big law firm in downtown Atlanta. I was around a lot of lawyers and they didn’t seem to be fulfilled with their profession. I knew then I didn’t want to live the rest of my life like this.

Yet it is quarterback Wally Richardson of Sumter, S.C., who may epitomize what Penn State football is all about. Richardson’s football ability enabled him to lead the 1995-96 teams to a 20-5 record and two New Year’s Day bowl victories. His intellect and drive earned him a prestigious $18,000 postgraduate fellowship from the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, something only 17 other Nittany Lion football players have received since 1971. After his professional football career, he used that fellowship and additional funds from a National Association of Collegiate Athletic Directors scholarship to earn a master’s degree in education, while working as a graduate assistant in the Morgan Support Center for Student-Athletes. Then he spent five years as an academic counselor to Penn State football players, giving back to his alma mater in a way few other Nittany Lion athletes have done.

Wide receiver Bobby Engram of Camden, S.C., may be the most accomplished of all on the field after winning the first Biletnikoff Award as the outstanding receiver in college football in 1994 and then going on to a 14-year NFL career. Defensive end Courtney Brown of Charleston, S.C., was a consensus All-American in 1999 and the NFL’s No. 1 overall draft choice following that season. Defensive tackle Tim Johnson, a Walter Camp All-American from Sarasota, Fla., made one of the biggest clutch plays in Penn State history with a sack late in the 1987 Fiesta Bowl that helped win the national championship.

James Franklin’s revised recruiting philosophy that places more emphasis on players from the South should reopen a productive pipeline that once gave Penn State some of its best players, including three first-team All-Americans. The Carolinas and Florida were prime territories in the 1980s and ’90s but other future Nittany Lion standouts came from the Southeastern Conference strongholds of Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia.

After serving as an assistant to Farrell’s successor, Todd Kulka, Richardson found a new position in 2007 with more pay closer to his South Carolina family as the associate director of Georgia’s athlete academic counseling service. Four years later, he became the associate director of academic counseling for football at North Carolina.



“It was good for me to see something new and see the way other people did things, and I enjoyed it,” Richardson said. “But I got burned out. I didn’t mind working with kids who were underprepared. The problem I had were the kids who were underprepared and didn’t want to work at it. When I was more concerned in how they were doing in school than they were, that became a problem. My patience wore out and I became frustrated.”

His timing was perfect for a return to Penn State. “A few guys were having dinner with Bill O’Brien, and my name came up in regards to the Letterman’s Club,” Richardson said. “I didn’t know Fran Ganter was retiring, but they were making some changes from what Fran had done, splitting up his duties, and these guys said I would be a good fit. I became the director of the Letterman’s Club in June of 2013.”

To fully appreciate Richardson’s loyalty to his alma mater, one needs to trace the origins of Penn State’s presence in the Carolinas. They involve a famous fly fisherman, the Nittany Lions’ need for a flanker in 1984 to succeed two-time All-American Kenny Jackson and an elite Pennsylvania high school quarterback named Ron Powlus who became a four-year starter at Notre Dame.

John Bove was coaching the Nittany Lions’ secondary in 1982, but like most assistants he had recruiting responsibilities. Ganter was the recruiting coordinator, as well as running backs coach. Although assistant coaches then and now are assigned specific areas, Penn State’s recruiting south of West Virginia was practically nonexistent until the staff reached into Florida in 1980 for place kicker Nick Gancitano of Coral Gables and in 1982 for Tim Johnson. Those recruiting ventures later proved invaluable. Gancitano kicked field goals of 38 and 45 yards and three extra points to help Penn State win the 1983 Sugar Bowl and its first national championship. Four years later, Johnson had an All-America season, leading the team in sacks as the Lions won their second national title.

“In 1982, we were looking high and low beyond our normal 300-mile radius of Pennsylvania for a guy who could be a good wideout,” Bove recalled. “At that time, there were just a couple of recruiting services and any team could purchase them. Phil Grosz of Blue White Illustrated had one of those [G&W Recruiting Report]. He would give it to us, and that was within the NCAA rules, like an alumnus donating a gift-in-kind. Joe [Paterno] didn’t pay any attention to it. I saw a highly rated option quarterback on Phil’s list named Ray Roundtree from South Aiken High School in South Carolina. I didn’t know where South Aiken was. We got some film of him and we were all impressed. He could fly with the wind.”

Someone on the football staff suggested they invite Roundtree’s high school coach, Gary Smalley, to the summer football camp before Roundtree’s senior season. Smalley brought Roundtree with him. Upon learning from Grosz that Smalley loved fly-fishing, the coaching staff brought in Joe Humphreys, the former Penn State wrestler who has become world famous in that popular recreational sport. By the time Smalley flew back home with memories of fishing with Humphreys in the famed Spruce Creek where Jimmy Carter, Bob Knight and other celebrities had once fished, he was hooked, so to speak.

Smalley’s South Aiken High School was relatively new, having opened in 1980 to accommodate the growing population of the small town near the Georgia border, about 20 miles northeast of Augusta. In the fall, Bove paid a visit.

“I needed to watch Ray in a football game,” he said. “I get to the school Friday afternoon and Gary says, ‘Come over to the pregame meal and eat with us.’ I said, ‘I don’t want to be a distraction.’ He said, ‘Nah, every school in the South is there.’ I go over and I’m the only guy in a coat and tie with cuffs on my pants and a yankee. There were a lot of Clemson people. South Carolina was there and Oklahoma State. Their guy had been at Clemson and they wanted him badly.”

When Roundtree was about to announce which school he would attend, Bove was there. That’s when he encountered Aiken’s most famous athletic family, the Perrys. William, better known as the Refrigerator, would go on to play defensive tackle on the Chicago Bears’ 1986 Super Bowl championship team. Michael Dean, the youngest of the 12 Perry children, would become a six-time Pro Bowler. Both were still playing for Clemson at the time of Roundtree’s recruitment.

“Ray is playing in a basketball game,” Bove said. “He was an outstanding athlete and was just as good of a basketball player as he was in football. But Clemson had the inside track. Notre Dame was also a finalist, and I’m sitting across the court from the team benches with a guy I knew, Mal Moore, an assistant for Lou Holtz. We could see the Perry brothers and their family wearing Clemson jackets taking up two rows behind the South Aiken bench. The South Aiken coach calls a timeout. Instead of the players sitting on the bench, he has them stand facing him and the crowd with those Perrys taking up all that space in the bleachers right in their eyesight. It was intimidating. I said to Mal, ‘How are we going to get this guy?’ But Ray wanted to be different. … The next day he picked us.”

As signing day approached, Paterno wanted to be there to accept Roundtree’s official document. Paterno arranged for a Learjet provided by an alumnus – legal at the time – to fly he and Bove to Augusta, with Bove going on to Birmingham, Ala., to get the letter from another recruit, defensive back Kevin Woods.

“I made Joe’s hotel arrangements, and Gary Smalley picked him up at the airport,” Bove recalled. “Early the next morning, Joe called me and said he found out that Raymond did not have the letter of intent [form] we had mailed him. Joe sent the Lear over the next morning, and I gave the pilot a blank letter of intent. Years later, I asked Raymond whatever happened to that original letter of intent. He told me once he made up his mind [on Penn State] his mother collected all the mail and saved it, but he never opened another piece of mail.”

As the recruiting efforts continued in the South, particularly South Carolina, others on the coaching staff became involved. Assistant coach Bill Kenney was the point man for Richardson in 1991. Bove was then the recruiting coordinator, but he also was recruiting in parts of Pennsylvania, including Berwick High School in the heart of Penn State country, south of Wilkes-Barre. In 1991, Berwick’s junior quarterback Powlus was rated by the G&W Recruiting Report and others as one of the top pro-style scholastic quarterbacks in the nation.

“I could see from his sophomore year that Powlus was leaning strongly toward Notre Dame,” Bove said. “You’re always looking for two quarterbacks, and through Phil Grosz’s list, I identified Wally.”

Richardson was a senior in 1991, and the G&W Report and two other services cited him as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country. “He wasn’t such a dual-threat as a runner as Rashard Casey was down the line,” Grosz said, “but the demarcation between pro-style and dual-threat was developing when Wally was recruited.”

Paterno planned to redshirt Richardson in 1992. After spring practice, Paterno tabbed redshirt sophomore Kerry Collins as his starter, with redshirt sophomore John Sacca as his backup. But that plan went awry in the summer when Collins injured the index finger on his throwing hand, reportedly during a volleyball game at a family reunion. Sacca moved into the starting role, and Paterno had junior place kicker Craig Fayak practice as an emergency backup.

Although Penn State was ranked in the top 10 of most preseason polls, its bowl destination already had been set. The Lions would be going to the Blockbuster Bowl in Fort Lauderdale. They were playing their last season as an Eastern independent prior to entering the Big Ten and were excluded from a new ersatz playoff system called the Bowl Coalition. The opening game at Cincinnati’s remodeled Nippert Stadium was a bad omen. A heavy lightning storm preceding the game had drenched the fans but not damaged the turf field. Penn State had walloped Cincinnati, 81-0, in 1991 at Beaver Stadium and was a solid favorite to win in ’92. Cincinnati shocked the visitors on the opening kickoff with a 69-yard touchdown return, but the Lions had tied it up, 7-7, by the end of the first quarter. Midway through the second quarter, Sacca went down with a severe collarbone injury. Paterno sent Richardson onto the field.

“I didn’t have any expectations of playing in the game,” Richardson said. “I had been on campus just three and a half weeks and I thought I was just going on a trip. I had never played on turf before in my life in a game-type situation, plus it was wet.”

Paterno and Ganter stripped the game plan to the bare essentials. Richardson did well, leading the Lions on two time-consuming touchdown drives of 64 yards. A blocked punt by Cincinnati in the fourth quarter set up an 8-yard touchdown, and a 71-yard scoring drive in the last minutes narrowed Lions’ winning margin to four points, 24-20. “I threw 10 passes and completed five of them for [35] yards and we got out of there with a win,” Richardson said. “It was a very eye-opening experience.”

In Penn State’s home opener the following week against Temple, Richardson hit 10 of 19 pass attempts and threw for a touchdown in a 49-8 rout. Sacca was back the next week, and Richardson’s playing time diminished. Collins returned in the seventh game of the season, with Richardson the mop-up man for the rest of the year, including the lackluster loss to Stanford in the Blockbuster Bowl. He was not happy, but leaving wasn’t an option.

“I never thought about transferring the whole time,” Richardson said. “When Ron Powlus came up on his official visit, I ran into him Saturday night on College Avenue and he told me he heard I’m transferring. I told him I was going to be right here. When I chose Penn State my folks told me it was my decision, but when you make it you have stick with it.

“Before my sophomore season I told Joe [Paterno] because of the way my first year went [that] if I didn’t start I wanted to redshirt. When John Sacca left the team after our third game at Iowa, Kerry took over. Craig Fayak was the backup, but I continued working with the team. Fortunately, I never had to go into a game and I didn’t even make the trip for our last two games.”

Richardson didn’t get much playing time in 1994, either. Collins was so durable in leading the Lions’ offensive blitzkrieg to that historic undefeated Rose Bowl season that Richardson was hardly on the field. He threw only 33 passes, completing 16 without an interception for 177 yards.

The 1995 and ’96 seasons belonged to Richardson. With some rebuilding in ’95, Penn State came back from three midseason defeats in Big Ten competition to thrash Auburn in the Outback Bowl, 43-14, and finish with a 9-3 record. The next year, the Nittany Lions wound up seventh in the polls with an 11-2 mark and a 38-15 victory over Texas in the Fiesta Bowl. When he graduated, Richardson was fifth in school history in career passing yards. Despite the increase in passing by Penn State in recent years, he is still 10th in career passing.

As he looks back on his Penn State playing career, Richardson said he has no regrets.

“We were a ball-control team, and our offense wasn’t very imaginative. But we had a lot of good football players, and it didn’t matter at the time what we were running because people had to stop us,” he said. “More often than not, they were unable to do that. I remember a couple of games we didn’t get the job done but I don’t lose sleep over it. Even though we were not a pass-happy offense, there were a lot of times I threw the ball 30 to 35 times during a game. The problem was, we were still running play-action passes and no one respected the fake when it was third-and-12.”

Since taking over the Letterman’s Club, Richardson has concentrated on improving communication between the Penn State football staff and the players of the past.

“We do this on a regular basis with a newsletter each month and a listserv [over the internet] just so they know what’s happening,” he said. “The biggest thing I want to do moving forward is to make sure we keep guys engaged with what’s going on here and be comfortable in coming back. We don’t want them feeling bashful about going over to the Lasch Building, introducing themselves to the coaches and staff and getting to know those guys. We want them to feel connected and feel good about things that are going on, because each guy who’s gone through this program has sacrificed time, body parts and missing holidays with families, among other things.”

Retirement is beyond the horizon, but he knows he will go back to the South to be closer to his family, including his mother and two younger brothers.

“These are some good earning years for me,” Richardson said. “I’m trying to do things now that will help me be successful moving forward. I made up my mind a long time ago I’m going to retire down South someplace. I don’t know where it’s going to be yet.”

No matter where he winds up, Penn State will always be part of him. “I bleed blue and white,” he said.

Actually, Richardson has literally bled for the blue and white. Giving back in his postgraduate career has been like a recurring blood donation that few Nittany Lion football players from the South or anywhere else can equal.

