By Matt Herb Penn State had just beaten Appalachian State in an overtime thriller on opening day, and in the euphoric aftermath of the come-from-behind victory, the player who supplied the Nittany Lions with the winning points – junior running back Miles Sanders – found himself standing next to James Franklin. Sanders is not a man given to bursts of euphoria; he’s one of the more laid-back Nittany Lions, at least in his interactions with the media. But as he took it all in, the cheers still reverberating around Beaver Stadium, he couldn’t help but revel in the moment. “I’ve waited two years for this,” he told his coach. Two long, quiet years. The Nittany Lions’ staff had described Sanders as a difference-maker when they signed him in February 2016. Assistant coach Terry Smith called the Pittsburgh prospect “the No. 1 running back in the nation,” and a number of recruiting services concurred with Smith’s assessment, as did quite a few rival schools, some of which tried to talk him out of his verbal commitment to the Lions. Franklin described Sanders’ recruitment as “nasty” at times, mostly because the stakes were so high. This was a kid who could seemingly alter a program’s trajectory. Sanders held firm to the commitment he had given Franklin a year earlier, but when he got to Penn State after rushing for 4,573 yards and 59 touchdowns at Woodland Hills High, he found that the biggest impediment to his continued ascent was not those rival schools, but rather the composition of the Nittany Lions’ depth chart. He may have been the No. 1 running back in his recruiting class, but he was the No. 2 running back on the Nittany Lions’ roster, and that firmly established pecking order remained in place until this past January when Saquon Barkley announced that he was leaving early to enter the NFL Draft. Barkley’s exit changed everything. And while it might have seemed that the loss of such an incandescent talent would change things for the worse, Penn State’s running game has actually been significantly better this year than it was in 2016 or ’17. Through the first half of their season, the Nittany Lions were second in the Big Ten with an average of 251.8 rushing yards per game. Much of that progress is a testament to the ongoing development of Penn State’s offensive line, which is deeper and more experienced than at any point in Franklin’s tenure. It’s also a testament to Trace McSorley, one of those rare dual-threat quarterbacks who is equally dangerous whether he’s running or throwing; Ohio State found that out last month when McSorley rushed for 175 yards, the most by a Penn State quarterback since Eugene “Shorty” Miller ran for 250 in a game against Carnegie Tech in 1913. Through seven games, McSorley was the Big Ten’s eighth-leading rusher at 79.1 yards per game, the only quarterback in the top 10. But the focal point of Penn State’s revived running game this season has been Sanders. The Appalachian State game, in which he rushed for 91 yards, including all 25 yards in overtime, was the start of a big junior season for the 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back. Through the first seven games of the year, he was third in the Big Ten in rushing with 772 yards. His eight rushing touchdowns led the league, and his average of 6.5 yards per carry was fourth.

Sanders is coming off what Franklin described as his best game Saturday against Indiana.

As if to underscore his emergence as one of college football’s bright new stars, a few days after the App State game, Sanders turned up on the cover of Sports Illustrated. His friends blew up his phone with texts as soon as the cover began making the rounds online, but Sanders’ reaction was characteristically muted. “I’m speechless and blessed,” he said. “It’s interesting.”

Interesting is not a word that one would readily apply to Sanders’ first two seasons as an understudy to Barkley. He saw action in 25 games and rushed for 375 yards during his freshman and sophomore years. There were occasional flashes of potential – a 29-yard touchdown dash against Georgia State last year, a 48-yard kickoff return to open the game against Iowa in 2016 – but it was hard to argue with the coaching staff’s Barkley-centric approach to game planning. Sanders didn’t redshirt, so he could have transferred without losing a year of eligibility. But instead he stayed at Penn State, took advantage of the opportunity to learn from Barkley’s example, and waited for his opportunity to arrive. In so doing, he became, in Franklin’s eyes, a model for how players ought to react to the challenges and disappointments that the game is inevitably going to hand them at some point in their careers. “We’ve made some rules to make it easier to transfer,” Franklin said. “I get it, but I worry, because I think most of us are using the game of football to teach life lessons, and the lesson of life is not to leave to go to the path of least resistance. It’s to battle and fight and earn a job. Miles is a great example of that. He was sitting behind Saquon Barkley, maybe the best running back on the planet, and he just kept grinding and kept working and kept staying positive.” Sanders has combined that determined attitude with an impressive skill set, and lately he’s been showing off both. He can be a punishing runner, the kind who moves piles and rarely goes down on first contact. Following Penn State’s Big Ten opener at Illinois, a game in which he gained a career-high 200 yards on 22 carries, Sanders was leading the FBS in yards after contact with an average of 5.22 per carry. That number was an outgrowth of all the work he’s done in the weight room the past two years, work that has added 20 pounds to his frame since high school. The idea is simply to overpower the guy who’s trying to stop you. “Be the hammer,” Sanders said, “not the nail.” He’s also less apt than his predecessor to try to make something out of nothing. As a result, he doesn’t take a lot of losses. Through seven games, Sanders had only lost 32 yards on 119 carries, and that, too, has endeared him to the coaching staff. Said Franklin, “Sometimes, there’s nothing prettier than an ugly 3-yard run.” Sanders did lose 2 yards on one of the biggest plays of the season. With Penn State facing fourth-and-5 late in the fourth quarter against Ohio State, the coaches thought they might be able to get the first down on the ground, but the Buckeyes were ready for it, trapping Sanders in the backfield and leaving him with no opportunity to use his speed or his power. The coaching staff took plenty of heat for the call. It was the decisive moment in what would turn out to be a 27-26 loss, and while it surely would have been hailed as daring if it had worked, it didn’t work, so it was mocked. No matter how one feels about that specific call, however, you can understand the impulse to get the ball in Sanders’ hands as often as possible. Throughout the season, good things have happened when the Lions have done that. “We love Miles. We think he’s playing at a really high level,” Franklin said. “He’s growing and evolving and getting more comfortable in his leadership role. We’re very pleased with him. We think Miles is one of the best running backs in the country. He’s been a great teammate and is really evolving into a strong leader for us as well. I think as the year goes on, he’ll continue to do great things for us.” After the Fiesta Bowl last year, Barkley told Sanders to “save me some records.” It seemed like the kind of friendly pep talk that a departing player might give to his successor. Now, though, it’s looking like Sanders might own a record or two before he’s done. Following his 200-yard outburst in Champaign, he found his mother and gave her a hug. “This is what you’ve been waiting for,” Marlene Sanders told her son. Indeed it was. And as the yardage piles up, it’s looking more and more like that wait was entirely worthwhile. **************

Miles Sanders and Trace McSorley grace the latest cover of Blue White Illustrated's magazine.