FCS upsets get Franklin's attention ahead of Villanova game

As a young football player growing up in the Philadelphia area, James Franklin would have relished the opportunity to play in a game like the one that Penn State is about to play this weekend against Villanova. Franklin would have relished the opportunity just to be recruited by either of those two in-state schools, which were highly successful at their respective competitive levels back when he was excelling as a quarterback at Neshaminy High. But he wasn’t pursued by either one and ended up at East Stroudsburg. Franklin went on to break or tie 23 school records and earn a nomination for the Harlon Hill Trophy during his Division II playing career. So even before he became one of college football’s most prominent, successful and well-compensated head coaches, it’s fair to say that things were working out pretty well for him. Still, at the time, it was disheartening to be ignored by the nearby programs. “Would I have liked to have been recruited by Villanova? Yes. Villanova gave me the stiff arm, just like Penn State did,” Franklin recalled. “I wasn’t good enough. I had a really good experience where I played and where I went. But yeah, I was interested in all those types of schools. But I was not that type of player.”

James Franklin and the Penn State Nittany Lions are off to a 3-0 start after defeating Auburn, 28-20, last weekend.

While he didn’t have a chance to play at the Division I level in college, Penn State’s eighth-year head football coach is going to have a hand in reviving the long-dormant rivalry between the Nittany Lions and Villanova. On Saturday, the Wildcats are set to visit Beaver Stadium, a venue that didn’t exist – at least not in anything like its present form – the last time these two teams faced each other. Their campuses may be located only about 180 miles apart, but Penn State and Villanova haven’t met since 1951. The most recent game between the two teams took place at Allentown High School, partly because the Nittany Lions at the time were trying to recruit a young running back prospect from the area named Lenny Moore. They eventually won the battle for Moore’s signature, and he went on to become one of the greatest players in school history. But they lost to Villanova that day, 20-14. It was not an entirely surprising result; the Wildcats also beat PSU two years earlier and go into this Saturday’s game sporting a three-game winning streak in the series. In the decades that followed the 1951 game, Villanova enjoyed only intermittent success, and the program was disbanded in 1980. Four years later, with students and alumni clamoring for its return, the school brought back football under Andy Talley, a Bryn Mawr native with assistant coaching experience in the Ivy League and at several small colleges in the Northeast. The Wildcats spent two seasons as a Division III independent and went 12-1. In 1987, they moved up to Division I-AA and went 6-4. From that point on, they’ve been consistently successful, making 12 NCAA playoff appearances under Talley and winning the FCS national championship in 2009. One of Talley’s longtime assistants, Mark Ferrante, took over the program in 2017. In 2019, Ferrante guided Villanova to the FCS playoff after a two-year absence, and he’s got the Wildcats pointed toward a return trip this fall. They’re 3-0 after a rousing comeback victory last Saturday over Richmond, 34-27, in their Colonial Athletic Association opener.

“I’ve watched them closely,” Franklin said. “There are a lot of guys that we recruit in the state who end up having an opportunity to go to Villanova. It’s a great school, obviously, great tradition and history. … And they’ve got a tremendous location, as well. I’m a big fan of their history and tradition and what they’ve been able to do in the state of Pennsylvania, and me and Coach Ferrante I think have a pretty good working relationship.” When Penn State and Villanova met in 1951, it was the ninth time since 1902 that they had played each other. Except for the 1920s, they met at least once every decade in the first half of the 20th century. But at some point after that game in Allentown, the trajectories of the two programs diverged. Villanova became a school better known for its basketball program, while the Nittany Lions took their place among the elite teams in college football’s highest division. That history helps explain why the Lions are 29-point favorites on Saturday. But Franklin had some other historical items that he wanted to share at his Tuesday presser. He opened by rattling off a list of games from previous seasons in which the Wildcats gave FBS opponents some trouble, including a 19-17 victory over Temple in 2018. And for good measure, he referenced a number of games from the current season in which FCS teams upset FBS foes, the most notable being Montana’s 13-7 victory at Washington, which was ranked 20th at the time. Those results dovetail nicely with one of the recurring themes of Franklin’s tenure at Penn State, an insistence on respecting the competitive potential of every opponent. Villanova might be an FCS foe, but Penn State’s coaching staff doesn’t want anyone to assume anything. “This is a team that’s won a national championship,” Franklin said. “This is a team that has played these types of opponents really tough. So we have to be prepared.”