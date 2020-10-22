"I think that's going to be one of the biggest things, especially with our conference not having those [nonconference] games," Menet said. "I think we're just going to have to start fast and focus from the first snap."

Penn State will look to counteract all of that with an emphasis on a fast start, redshirt senior offensive lineman Michal Menet said Wednesday.

The time to settle in afforded by past Week One opponents like Idaho, Akron and Kent State won't be available, with Penn State diving right into the deep end of the pool with Big Ten play.

Within Penn State's locker room, it's clear that there will be no time to dip a toe in and test the water when the Nittany Lions begin their season on Saturday.

That's been an emphasis of new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, Menet said.

Under Ciarrocca's leadership last season, Minnesota's offense scored a touchdown on its first drive in six of the Gophers' nine Big Ten games. Penn State, although it played a conference schedule most would consider to be much more difficult, scored a touchdown on its first drive just twice during Big Ten play.

"It's been a point of emphasis of his kind of since he got here," Menet said. "He'll say it toward the beginning of practice to make sure we're starting fast as if it were the first drive of a game. I think that's something we've tried to develop, because I think that's something you need to develop. It's not something every team just has. The ability to start fast kind of revolves around your mentality, which is something that coach Ciarrocca talks about a lot."

Conventional wisdom might suggest that introducing a new offensive coordinator while dealing with large-scale disruptions to practice might pose a significant hurdle along the pathway to the fast start the Nittany Lions want, but Menet doesn't see it that way.



"We've had a ton of time to go through it mentally, with all the practices and walk throughs that we were allowed to do when they canceled the season initially," Menet said. "So we've had a ton of mental reps, been able to meet throughout that whole time. So I think mentally we'll be good.

"I think there might be a couple wrinkles that we've got to iron out very early on but I think we'll be able to hit the ground running with this offense for sure."

Pragmatically, missing nonconference games will force the Nittany Lions to adjust more than just their mentality.

They don't have any film on Indiana from this season, which is not an issue Penn State is accustomed to dealing with when it comes to Big Ten opponents.

That's unlikely to be a huge issue for the Nittany Lions' offense. According to the depth chart the Hoosiers released earlier this week, there will be only four players starting in Week One who didn't also start the Hoosiers' bowl game against Tennessee.

On offense, the Hoosiers have a new coordinator in Nick Sheridan, which could prove to be a challenge for the Nittany Lions' defense.

But with the acknowledgement that these are problems both teams will have to navigate on Saturday, the Nittany Lions will stay true to their preparation process, with no drastic changes in the plan.

"Obvious it's an odd year, but besides that it wouldn't matter if we were playing San Jose State, we still approach each game the same," Jonathan Sutherland said. "Besides the timing, it's the same to us."