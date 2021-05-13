Olaus Alinen has yet to play a snap of competitive football in the United States, but he's a priority prospect for many top programs around the country — Penn State included.

Alinen is a 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive lineman from Finland, who projects as a tackle at the next level.

He picked up the game from his father, Klaus, who played professionally in Europe and also spent time on the practice squad of the Atlanta Falcons.

"They made a youth club in my city, under 15-year-old boys, and my dad started coaching," Alinen said. "That's how I got into football. I just kind of automatically became part of the team."

