BlueWhiteIllustrated - Farrell Freshman 15: The top freshmen in 2020

Farrell Freshman 15: The top freshmen in 2020
The regular season has ended and, despite a weird 2020, we are still doing a Farrell Freshman 15 and naming the top true freshmen in the country. And this was a deep group this season. We start with Nos. 13-15.
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
*****
FACT OR FICTION: Jedd Fisch will turn around the Arizona program
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
15. WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
The skinny: Boutte committed to LSU during his junior season. He did take an official visit to Alabama during his senior season, and flip rumors persisted, but he stuck with the Tigers. Boutte was having a solid true freshman season for the Tigers until his last three games when he exploded. While he totaled 45 receptions for 735 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games, during the last three he had 27 receptions for 527 yards and four touchdowns.
Farrell’s take: Boutte had a great finish to the season to make this list and was unstoppable against Ole Miss when he set a school record with 308 receiving yards. He was one of many LSU young players who grew up fast at the end of the season. He's not surprising us as he was the No. 35 prospect in the country and a near five-star coming out of high school.
14. WR Parker Washington, Penn State
The skinny: Washington took spring official visits to Penn State and Wisconsin before committing to the Nittany Lions two weeks later. Prior to his official visits he had also taken an unofficial visit to Happy Valley. Washington became an immediate threat in the Penn State passing attack, totaling 36 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season.
Farrell’s take: Washington climbed into the national top 160 by the end of the 2020 cycle and would have moved up more as he continued to improve. He was always a smooth route runner with good hands but size was an issue but he’s held up well. Washington is sneaky strong.
13. DE Khari Coleman, TCU
The skinny: Coleman initially committed to Kansas, but then flipped to TCU during the early National Signing Day. After he committed to the Jayhawks, the Horned Frogs’ staff had gradually ramped up their level of interest, which eventually led to the flip. Coleman’s performance in 2020 outperformed expectations with 33 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, which led all true freshmen nationally, and three sacks. He was named Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year for his accomplishments.
Farrell’s take: Coleman has been better than expected so far as a high three-star as he didn’t have ideal length or size coming out of high school. But his explosion and anticipation have helped immediately and it seems like he’s always in the backfield.