BlueWhiteIllustrated - Farrell Freshman 15: The top freshmen in 2020

The regular season has ended and, despite a weird 2020, we are still doing a Farrell Freshman 15 and naming the top true freshmen in the country. And this was a deep group this season. We start with Nos. 13-15. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

15. WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU

The skinny: Boutte committed to LSU during his junior season. He did take an official visit to Alabama during his senior season, and flip rumors persisted, but he stuck with the Tigers. Boutte was having a solid true freshman season for the Tigers until his last three games when he exploded. While he totaled 45 receptions for 735 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games, during the last three he had 27 receptions for 527 yards and four touchdowns. Farrell’s take: Boutte had a great finish to the season to make this list and was unstoppable against Ole Miss when he set a school record with 308 receiving yards. He was one of many LSU young players who grew up fast at the end of the season. He's not surprising us as he was the No. 35 prospect in the country and a near five-star coming out of high school.

14. WR Parker Washington, Penn State

The skinny: Washington took spring official visits to Penn State and Wisconsin before committing to the Nittany Lions two weeks later. Prior to his official visits he had also taken an unofficial visit to Happy Valley. Washington became an immediate threat in the Penn State passing attack, totaling 36 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season. Farrell’s take: Washington climbed into the national top 160 by the end of the 2020 cycle and would have moved up more as he continued to improve. He was always a smooth route runner with good hands but size was an issue but he’s held up well. Washington is sneaky strong.

13. DE Khari Coleman, TCU