Micah Parsons

The skinny: Parsons initially committed to Penn State before backing off on that pledge. While Ohio State became a major threat for Parsons, he continued to favor the Nittany Lions, who were able to regain his commitment in late November.

It took a little time for Parsons to get rolling this season, but when he did he excelled with 82 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Farrell’s take: Parsons was a freak of nature out of high school, one of the best pass rushers I’ve seen from a standing position at defensive end in my career. He also showed great ability in space and the quick-twitch speed needed to cover a ton of ground. I’m surprised he was being looked at as a middle linebacker to some extent, but his athleticism was so off the charts in high school that I guess he could play safety and I wouldn’t be stunned. He had a great season.

Andre Cisco

The skinny: Cisco took official visits to Syracuse, Nebraska and Illinois before committing to the Orange a few days after returning home from upstate New York. While he played his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida, he started off his high school career at St. Anthony’s in Long Island.

Cisco became an immediate contributor to the Syracuse secondary this season and continued to create big plays throughout. Finishing with 60 tackles, seven interceptions, nine pass breakups and one forced fumble, he looks poised to become one of the top defensive backs in the ACC. Farrell’s take: We had Cisco as a three-star safety who had great instincts and ball skills, but he has played better than we expected. As an IMG prospect, much was expected, but he wasn’t one of the higher-ranked prospects on that team. He’s shown a great ability in the run game and has been excellent in pass defense and is a budding star.

Adrian Martinez