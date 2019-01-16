Farrell Freshman 15: Nos. 7-9
Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.
The postseason Farrell Freshman 15 continues today with 7-9, highlighted by one of the best freshman quarterbacks in the country.
*****
The skinny: Parsons initially committed to Penn State before backing off on that pledge. While Ohio State became a major threat for Parsons, he continued to favor the Nittany Lions, who were able to regain his commitment in late November.
It took a little time for Parsons to get rolling this season, but when he did he excelled with 82 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Farrell’s take: Parsons was a freak of nature out of high school, one of the best pass rushers I’ve seen from a standing position at defensive end in my career. He also showed great ability in space and the quick-twitch speed needed to cover a ton of ground. I’m surprised he was being looked at as a middle linebacker to some extent, but his athleticism was so off the charts in high school that I guess he could play safety and I wouldn’t be stunned. He had a great season.
*****
The skinny: Cisco took official visits to Syracuse, Nebraska and Illinois before committing to the Orange a few days after returning home from upstate New York. While he played his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida, he started off his high school career at St. Anthony’s in Long Island.
Cisco became an immediate contributor to the Syracuse secondary this season and continued to create big plays throughout. Finishing with 60 tackles, seven interceptions, nine pass breakups and one forced fumble, he looks poised to become one of the top defensive backs in the ACC.
Farrell’s take: We had Cisco as a three-star safety who had great instincts and ball skills, but he has played better than we expected. As an IMG prospect, much was expected, but he wasn’t one of the higher-ranked prospects on that team. He’s shown a great ability in the run game and has been excellent in pass defense and is a budding star.
*****
The skinny: Martinez initially committed to Tennessee, but when a coaching change happened in Knoxville it opened the door for other schools. Nebraska swooped in, with new coach Scott Frost making him an immediate priority. After an official visit to Lincoln, Martinez officially flipped his commitment from the Vols to the Huskers.
It took Martinez a few games to get accustomed to big-time college football, but when he did he showed the potential Nebraska fans were hoping to see. Totaling 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns through the air, plus 629 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground, Nebraska’s offense looks to be in good hands.
Farrell’s take: Martinez will be a star at Nebraska, as he has the mobility, poise and arm talent to be a stat-stuffer. His maturity really impressed me out of high school, as nothing seemed to be too big for him to handle. I was especially impressed with him at the Under Armour All-America Game week, where he looked like one of the more elite quarterbacks in the country and picked up everything so quickly. He showed great improvement as his freshman season wore on.