Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. The college football season is over save for one kind of big game between LSU and Clemson. So it’s time to continue the Farrell 50, the top 50 college football players in the country. Here’s Nos. 21-25.

D'Andre Swift

The skinny: While he already held a pile of offers, Georgia became the immediate favorite when the Bulldogs threw their hat into the ring. He trimmed his list down to Georgia, Penn State, Clemson, Florida State and Alabama, but then did the expected and committed to the Bulldogs in January.

Swift had to wait his turn in Athens but began to showcase his potential last season with 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He continued his ascent this fall with 1,218 and seven touchdowns on the ground and 216 yards and one touchdown through the air. He recently announced that he would forego his final collegiate season to enter the upcoming NFL Draft. Farrell’s take: Swift was just shy of a fifth star in 2017 ranked as the No. 3 running back and No. 35 player in the country. He reminded me a bit of Nick Chubb coming out of high school, although he caught the ball a bit better. This should have been his breakout season in the SEC, but his year was good not great. He should be a great pro, however.

Grant Delpit

The skinny: Delpit committed to LSU over Alabama, Clemson and Florida in August while at The Opening.

Coming off an All-American caliber season, when he finished with 74 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks, five interceptions and nine pass breakups, expectations were through the roof for Delpit this fall. And while he has still been a major part of the undefeated LSU defense, currently totaling 59 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and seven pass breakups, a few questions have arisen about his tackling ability as he likely heads to the NFL Draft this spring. Farrell’s take: Delpit was highly ranked as the No. 70 prospect in the Rivals100, but he was also someone I thought we might have undervalued and it’s showing that we did. He had length, good size and great instincts overall. Now he’s become one of the best all-around defenders in the country. Delpit is a star and will eventually be a star in the NFL.

Andrew Thomas

The skinny: Thomas trimmed his list to Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame prior to committing to the Bulldogs at The Opening.

In Athens, Thomas made an immediate impact. He started 13 games as a true freshman, then put together an impressive 2018 season, which created plenty of buzz in Athens coming into this fall. He answered that buzz by putting together a unanimous All-American season for the Bulldogs, which firmly solidified Thomas as the top offensive lineman available in this spring’s NFL Draft. Farrell’s take: As a Rivals100 prospect and top-10 offensive tackle nationally, we liked Thomas quite a bit and he got stronger as the rankings cycle progressed. He became more physical with each evaluation and was especially impressive at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl week where he shot up into our final Rivals100. He had a good frame, excellent reach and good feet, but what he’s done as a starter since day one at Georgia is still way ahead of schedule. He’s been a big part of the Dawgs' recent success and is one of the top OL for the NFL Draft in April.

Micah Parsons

The skinny: Parsons initially committed to Penn State before backing off the pledge in order to take a closer look at a few other programs. Ohio State became the biggest challenge to Penn State, but the Nittany Lions were able to regain his commitment in late November.

Coming off a memorable true freshman season, Parsons started 2019 somewhat slowly before exploding for the Nittany Lions. Finishing with 109 tackles, 14 tackles for a loss, five sacks and four forced fumbles, Parsons really shined during the last seven games of the season with 78 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, four sacks and all four of his forced fumbles. He will be one of the elite returning defensive players in the country in 2020. Farrell’s take: Parsons was a freak of nature out of high school, one of the best pass rushers I’ve seen from a standing position at defensive end in my career. He also showed great ability in space and the quick-twitch speed needed to cover a ton of ground. I was surprised he was being looked at as a middle linebacker to some extent, but his athleticism was so off the charts in high school that I guess he could play safety and I wouldn’t be stunned. He had another great year.

James Lynch