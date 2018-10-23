CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Mark Pszonak contributed to this report. It’s that time of year again, time for the updated Farrell 50, the top 50 players in college football. Today we look at 31-35 led by some key defenders. FARRELL 50 COUNTDOWN: Nos. 36-40 | 41-45 | 46-50

The skinny: McSorley initially committed to Vanderbilt, but when James Franklin made the move from Nashville to Happy Valley, he took an official visit to Penn State which eventually led to his flip to the Nittany Lions. McSorley is currently finishing up his collegiate career with another top-level performance at Penn State. Now with 1,242 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air, plus 447 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, McSorley is the unquestioned leader on and off the field for the Nittany Lions. Farrell’s take: I would have never expected this a few years ago as we had McSorley as a mid-range three-star athlete. I didn’t think he was a college quarterback based on size for the most part and his potential to play other positions. McSorley has always been an accurate and athletic passer, so Penn State has played to his strengths tremendously. He’s a proven winner and his best asset has always been keeping his eyes downfield while he shifts around and scrambles. He hasn’t had as good a year as last year, but he’s still dangerous.

The skinny: Delpit committed to LSU over Alabama, Clemson and Florida in August while at The Opening. As the Tigers underwent a coaching change in the fall of 2016, plenty of schools tried to pull him away from Baton Rouge, but he stuck with LSU on Signing Day. After an extremely promising true freshman season in 2017, Delpit has developed into one of the top playmaking safeties in the country during his second season. Currently with 54 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, four sacks, five interceptions, one forced fumble and four pass break-ups, he is one of the main reasons that the Tigers are making a push up the national rankings. Farrell’s take: Delpit was highly ranked as the No. 70 player in the country but he was also a guy I thought we might have undervalued and it’s showing that we did. He has length, good size and great instincts overall. Now he’s become one of the best all-around defenders in the country and I can see him rising on this list as the season progresses. Delpit is a star already and will be a legend by the time he leaves Baton Rouge.

The skinny: Willis initially committed and signed with Florida, but after one season full of off-the-field issues, including an altercation with Florida State QB Jameis Winston on the sideline, he was dismissed from the program. A month later he found a new home with the Miami Hurricanes. Willis has had his ups and downs in Coral Gables, but finally seems to have put it all together this fall with 36 tackles, 13 tackles for a loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery. Farrell’s take: Willis was a defensive end coming out of high school ranked in the Rivals100 because of his ability to work off of contact and his power. I never would have thought he’d grow into a defensive tackle and such a dominant one at that.

The skinny: Initially an early commit to Arizona, Patterson re-opened his recruitment and eventually committed to Ole Miss over LSU. After the NCAA hit Ole Miss with sanctions, Patterson transferred to Michigan, where he gained eligibility to play this season. As expected, Patterson has been able to give Michigan the offensive spark they were missing with 1,311 yards, 10 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Farrell’s take: As a high school prospect, we loved Patterson for his arm strength, accuracy, moxie and ability to make big plays when it mattered. Being our No. 1 quarterback coming out of high school, expectations were high after a really good final season at IMG. He had shown flashes of his ability at Ole Miss, but bigger things were expected at Michigan and he’s lived up to those expectations so far. He’s not the tallest quarterback but he finds passing windows, can extend the play and throw on the run very well.