When Ty Howle was named Penn State's new tight ends coach on February 5, the usual vortex of unfamiliarity that follows new coaches after their appointments didn't apply to him. That's because Howle knows Penn State — having played his college football in Happy Valley before returning last season as an offensive analyst. He knows what it's like to run through the tunnel at Beaver Stadium on fall Saturdays. He knows how the Nittany Lions want to approach recruiting. He knows the players he'll be coaching this season. "Fortunately for me, it was a pretty smooth transition because I had been here," Howle said. "I knew those guys on and off the field and had developed relationships with them already. "I got to know those guys very well, whether at team dinners or those kind of things so you get to develop those relationships and that's what I tried to do last year, so it wasn't too hard of a transition as far as getting to know the guys."

New Penn State tight ends coach Ty Howle met with the media for the first time as a full-time assistant coach Tuesday, Feb. 23. (Penn State Athletics)

Howle said he was close with Tyler Bowen, the man he's replacing after Bowen took an NFL assistant coaching job under Urban Meyer with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He'll take lessons from Bowen as he moves into his new role, as well as his father, David, who coached him at Bunn High School in North Carolina. Howle takes a relationship-driven approach to coaching — a philosophy very much consistent with that of James Franklin. Despite his familiarity with the members of the tight end room he'll step into this spring, he said he met with each player individually, and spoke with their parents and their high school coaches to establish a rapport. "Just really making sure everybody knew I was in this for the right reasons," he said. As for the talent he'll have at his disposal, Howle offered a glowing review. He praised Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson for stepping in after an injury to star tight end Pat Freiermuth cut his season short. "He's gotten better and better every day," Howle said of Strange. "He has good short-area quickness and does some nice things with the ball in his hand and knows how to play physical. "Theo Johnson's a guy — he looks great through winter workouts so far. Big, long, strong guy that can run and really do some explosive things, so really excited about him. He's learned and he's progressed.