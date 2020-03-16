National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Oklahoma RB transfer Trey Sermon will end up at Ohio State.

Trey Sermon (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. The Oklahoma transfer-to-be seems very interested in the Buckeyes and I assume the interest is mutual. Ohio State is looking for a back to replace J.K. Dobbins and Trey Sermon can do many of the same things despite being a big back. His receiving skills are underappreciated and he’s a great fit for what Ryan Day wants to do on offense. Gorney’s take: FACT. Sermon is really talented and he could be a huge boost to any program's offense and Ohio State looks like a perfect landing spot for someone highly-skilled who was not getting as much opportunity at his old school. The Buckeyes need to replace Dobbins and Master Teague is injured, so someone could step right in and have a huge season. Other programs desperate for a running back will try to get Sermon, there but I’m picking Ohio State for him.

2. The NCAA should allow for more official visits when the Coronavirus subsides.

Mark Emmert (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. There have been many discussions on social media on how the recruiting calendar needs to change due to COVID-19. Let’s just slow down and focus on what’s important first, which is diminishing the speed of this virus.

I know many prospects who had official visits scheduled have had to change their plans and that may continue, but five official visits is still a good number and hopefully they can be taken in the fall and winter. More official visits will cause a lot lot of chaos to the recruiting calendar and that isn’t needed unless these restrictions leak into the fall. Gorney’s take: FACT. The recruiting calendar has arbitrary periods that can change and it should seriously be considered. So many prospects from around the country were planning to be on the road in the next month not only figuring out what they like at certain schools but also what they don’t like.

It’s super important as elite prospects make their decisions and narrow down their choices. The entire calendar should be reworked in the wake of this pandemic as the future of these kids are crucial and visiting schools is an incredibly important part of the recruiting process.

3. Landon Tengwall will choose Penn State over Notre Dame.

Landon Tengwall (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)