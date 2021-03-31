BlueWhiteIllustrated - Fact or Fiction: Texas fans should be more excited than A&M fans

1. Texas fans should be more excited about this upcoming season than Texas A&M fans.

Isaiah Spiller (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Texas has talent but in the first year under Steve Sarkisian we can expect some bumps along the way, even if it’s a nine-win season. The Aggies have the tougher road ahead, but after last year and all the talent they have I feel "Gig 'em" fans should be more excited than "Hook 'em" fans. I really love the defense at Texas A&M and Isaiah Spiller is a beast. I took to Instagram @rivalsgodfather to get the pulse of college football fans, and Texas seemed to have the edge there.

*****

2. Alabama runs away with the SEC West, even with all the losses at key positions.

Nick Saban (center) (AP Images)

*****

3. The breakout star in the Big Ten is going to be Jahan Dotson.

Jahan Dotson (AP Images)