BlueWhiteIllustrated - Fact or Fiction: Penn State is most underachieving team

1. Penn State is the most underachieving team in the nation.

Wide receiver Parker Washington (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. I can’t think of a team that comes close. Penn State was a top 10 team nationally heading into the season and now the Nittany Lions are 0-3 and the season is over. How does this happen? Don’t give me opt-out excuses or mention Micah Parsons. This is a team with talent that should be better. Bottom line. The question is: Who is behind them as the most disappointing? PSU wins the prize easily. Gorney’s take: FACT. I never bought Penn State that high in the preseason rankings, especially after Parsons opted out, but then when running backs Journey Brown and Noah Cain went out, it really became clear the Nittany Lions weren’t a playoff-ready team. But to get embarrassed at home by Maryland? That’s just pitiful. Sean Clifford leads the team in rushing, Jahan Dotson is the only major threat in the passing game and the defense has not been great. Yeah, things in State College are not going well.

*****

2. Rayshaun Benny’s commitment to Spartans could begin to shift the in-state balance of power.

Rayshaun Benny

Farrell’s take: FICTION. I love this get for the Spartans, and we all know that Michigan has struggled in state with recruiting this year, but other teams are actually the biggest threat in the state. Teams like Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State and even LSU and Alabama can come in and get big-time players when they want. The Spartans are improving in recruiting under Mel Tucker, but this isn’t a shift yet. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Benny is a huge victory for Michigan State over Michigan, but I don’t think there’s any shift in the balance of power. Over the past five recruiting cycles when it comes to top 10 players in the state, Michigan has landed 15 of them; Michigan State is second with eight. Top players from the state of Michigan by and large stay in the state, and the Wolverines should continue to have the edge on the Spartans.

*****

3. Michigan and Jim Harbaugh need to part ways.

Jim Harbaugh (AP Images)