Fact or Fiction: Keenan Nelson is a near lock to Penn State

Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney and recruiting analysts Sam Spiegelman and Adam Friedman along with Ryan Snyder of BlueWhiteIllustrated.com tackle three topics in recruiting and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Keenan Nelson is as near a lock to Penn State as possible.

Keenan Nelson (Nick Lucero / Rivals)

Gorney’s take: FACT. If this remains a battle between Penn State and South Carolina, I just cannot see Keenan Nelson picking the Gamecocks. So while it’s not a complete lock that the four-star ends up with the Nittany Lions, it’s as close as possible. Nelson is an in-state prospect, Penn State has made him a big priority in this class and he’s about to visit. All those are excellent signs for coach James Franklin and his staff. South Carolina offers a lot including a new coaching staff with a new vision and he would be playing in the SEC but all signs indicate Nelson going to Penn State. Snyder’s take: FICTION. Lock is a very strong word in the world of recruiting, and although we’re not directly saying that here, I still have to lean toward fiction. Don’t get me wrong, if I had to make a pick today, I would choose Penn State. I think proximity to home will have an impact, but most importantly, PSU is just recruiting him harder than anyone. South Carolina is in contact with him daily now, too, but his relationship with the Nittany Lions goes back years. I think that’s going to pay off in this case. However, unlike so many other recruits in Pennsylvania, Nelson hasn’t really gotten a feel for State College yet, as his only trip to University Park was for a Penn State football camp back in eighth grade. That’s a long time ago. So, like so many players across the country, it’s hard for me to completely buy into where a player is leaning on May 18 when we’re two weeks away from official visits. These visits always have a major impact on where players end up, and that’s going to be the case this year more than ever before.

*****

2. Dani Dennis-Sutton has an argument to be the No. 1 defensive end in the 2022 class.

Dani Dennis-Sutton (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. There is not one defensive end that should absolutely without question be No. 1 at the position this year, at least not one I’ve seen yet, so Dani Dennis-Sutton definitely should be in the conversation. He has been excellent at recent events, he has a terrific frame and plays the game fast and aggressive. Plus, he can still fill out and use that versatility unlike many others in the class. I really like Marvin Jones, Jr., Cyrus Moss is really intriguing because of his length and versatility, Mykel Williams is the top guy right now and then Omari Abor, Caden Curry and others should be in the conversation but Dennis-Sutton definitely can make his case. Friedman’s take: FACT. Having seen Dennis-Sutton twice in the last few weeks, I feel like there is a very legitimate case to be made for him to be the top-ranked defensive end in the class. He has the size, strength and speed college coaches love with plenty of room to fill out his frame and position versatility across the defensive line. What takes Dennis-Sutton's game to an elite level is his advanced technique and savvy pass rushing tactics. He can beat offensive tackles with a variety of moves and always seems to have an effective counter move if he needs it. Dennis-Sutton has the potential to be the best pass rusher in this class but he brings a well-rounded skill set to the field which could push him up the rankings. Penn State is still the favorite to land his commitment but Georgia and Alabama are also in the picture. All three will get official visits in June.

*****

3. Jaray Bledsoe is going to stay in-state to play college football.

Jaray Bledsoe (Sam Spiegelman)