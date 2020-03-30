National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Penn State will have a special OL class.

Landon Tengwall (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Landon Tengwall is on board as is Nate Bruce, and he might be a bit underranked right now. Looking forward, the Nittany Lions are in the mix for some big names. Nolan Rucci is very likely to join the class and Penn State is very much involved for Tristan Leigh as well. Others being mentioned for Penn State include Rayshaun Benny, JC Latham, Garrett Dellinger, Dylan Fairchild, Diego Pounds and more. With Tengwall and Rucci as the big names, Leigh would be a huge bonus and make this class amazing. But it looks good for Penn State to do very well up front in the 2021 cycle. Gorney’s take: FACT. For the first few years at Penn State, James Franklin focused on rebuilding the offensive line and now it’s at a place where the Nittany Lions can compete with anybody in the Big Ten and nationally for top recruits. There’s a very real possibility that PSU could absolutely load up in this recruiting class and if it doesn’t then it’s a huge missed opportunity. The Nittany Lions could land three of the top-six offensive tackles in Leigh, Tengwall and Rucci and then bolster the class with others as well. This is a massive opportunity for Penn State that it cannot miss if it wants to compete with Ohio State for Big Ten titles.

2. Kamar Wilcoxson will end up at Ohio State.

Kamar Wilcoxson (Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. The talented defensive back has already decommitted from Florida twice and has been erratic to say the least on social media. Ohio State appears to be Kamar Wilcoxson's current favorite and it would be no surprise if he committed when he can take a visit. However, will he stick? He’s one of the more dramatic prospects in this class and it wouldn't be a surprise to see more commitments and decommitments from him, so right now I’m going to say he ends up someplace else down the line. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Ohio State is probably the leader at this point but Wilcoxson still has a lot way to go in his recruitment and as we’ve seen so far, anything could happen with the four-star safety. He has already decommitted twice from Florida but the Gators are not completely out of it yet. Georgia Tech is going to make a run at him along with Tennessee, Miami, Alabama and others. He’s supposed to visit Ohio State in June if the coronavirus travel ban is lifted and that could be a huge visit but my prediction is a lot of twists and turns along the way.

3. There is no one close to Micah Parsons from Penn State at LB for 2020.

Micah Parsons (AP Images)