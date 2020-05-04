National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Clay Helton is saving his job with good recruiting results.

Clay Helton (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Clay Helton is doing a much better job this cycle in recruiting and is starting to have some national success or at least success in Texas. But we all know it will come down to how USC plays this season and all of these commits could be scrambling waiting on a new coach to be named if things don’t go well. USC fans should be encouraged by recent commits like Quay Davis, but they are in an odd situation where many of them are pulling against their coach so they can get a fresh start. Gorney’s take: FACT. This is a tricky question because of course Helton has to show results on the field and win, but for the first time in a while there seems to be real positivity coming out of the program and that could translate to a big season on the field. The team has a lot of talent coming back across the board, the revamped coaching staff is in place and bringing new energy and vision and recruiting is going really well. There are a lot of Helton haters out there, but USC could be turning a corner as the players and recruits love the guy.

2. Jeremy Pruitt is recruiting better than Butch Jones did.

Jeremy Pruitt (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. This is a tough call because remember Butch Jones recruited very well for the Vols and reeled in two top-five classes. But he also made some massive mistakes like not taking Amari Rodgers as a package deal with Tee Higgins and losing Trevor Lawrence. Jeremy Pruitt is recruiting off the hook and not making those same errors despite a rocky start in state at the very beginning. Gorney’s take: FACT. I’d say Pruitt is recruiting just as well if not better than Jones and the next step that needs to happen is those elite recruits need to produce on the field, something that was frustratingly missing from the Jones years. Pruitt has gone all across the country for elite talent and it’s already paying off with the likes of Henry To’oto’o and others.

In the 2020 class, there are a ton of talented players from in-state and regionally that could have an immediate impact, including five-star quarterback Harrison Bailey. Without two mind-boggling losses to start last season to Georgia State and BYU, we’re talking about a 10-win team. It’s to Pruitt’s credit that the team rebounded and finished well.



3. Penn State has a top 10 helmet.

Penn State football helmets (AP Images)