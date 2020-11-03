BlueWhiteIllustrated - Fact or Fiction: Dan Mullen acted inappropriately vs. Missouri

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not. MORE: Is Georgia the hottest team on the recruiting trail?



1. Dan Mullen acted inappropriately during the brawl before halftime against Missouri.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Ok you could argue that Mullen actually started the brawl by running out on the field and confronting a Missouri player after a late hit on Kyle Trask, but I don’t mind. Here’s a coach who loves his players and will stand by them and teams love that. He then gestured to the crowd to get louder and downplayed his actions later. That’s all fine by me. He didn’t lay hands on anyone and he showed his team what kind of leader he is. Gorney’s take: FACT. Look, I’m not going to clutch my pearls and act holier than thou, but of course Mullen acted inappropriately throughout that entire unfortunate situation.

Yes, Trask took a cheap shot and there should have been a flag if not an ejection, but that doesn’t give Florida’s coach - who is a 48-year-old man by the way - the right to go on the field and basically incite a brawl between the two teams. Then he comes back out of the tunnel to get the fans going and then he shows up in his post-game press conference in a Darth Vader outfit.

Is this a serious college football program or Monday Night Raw? Mullen’s actions were below him as a coach and as a person who should hold up the highest standards. Not to mention, his inability to control himself ran the risk of costing him players for the Georgia game this week. The entire incident was regrettable and embarrassing.

2. The shine has worn off P.J. Fleck at Minnesota.

P.J. Fleck (AP)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Minnesota is off to a horrible start so far with losses to Michigan and Maryland and those who hate Fleck are piling on. But the special teams issues are glaring and Tanner Morgan has regressed.

I am chalking it up to a lack of preparation for the season because I still think he’s one of the best young coaches in the game. Heck, two dozen schools would probably kill to have him and he’s a smart guy who will get the Gophers out of this hole sooner than later. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Anybody jumping all over Fleck must have forgotten that Minnesota won 11 games last season, the most wins for the Golden Gophers since going 13-0 in… wait for it… 1904. Fleck is a phenomenal coach and a terrific motivator who has stumbled out of the blocks so far this season but there is still a lot of talent on this team.

Let’s also not forget that top offensive linemen Curtis Dunlap and Daniel Faalele have been sidelined. It’s a weird season and Minnesota has not delivered as expected, but athletic directors across the country would be beating down the door for Fleck and should be because he’s a tremendous coach.

3. Penn State is better off than Michigan at this stage.

Jahan Dotson (AP)