BlueWhiteIllustrated - Fact or Fiction: Penn State is struggling on recruiting front

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not. MORE: Big Ten recruiting snapshot



1. Penn State is struggling on the recruiting front.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. I hear this all the time and I do get it because so many in-state targets are leaving dating back to last season with WR Julian Fleming. But this will be a small class for Penn State coach James Franklin, so it’s more about quality than quantity and this class has a solid 3.54 star average. Have there been some misses, especially along the OL? Yes. But it’s not time to panic yet and more talent is coming. Oh and the 2022 class is off to a great start. Gorney’s take: FACT. I understand the small class and so being tied for the fewest commits in the Big Ten is not my concern. Too many elite players leaving the state is an issue though.

Quarterback Kyle McCord is the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania and he’s going to Ohio State. High four-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci picking Wisconsin over the Nittany Lions does hurt. This is a really talented in-state group in 2021 and none of the top-nine have picked Penn State although the Lions lead for four-star safety Derrick Davis.

Last cycle, losing out on Fleming, who lived 90 minutes from State College, really hurt. Micah Parsons was the last No. 1 in-state player to pick Penn State. The Nittany Lions need to recruit regionally and into the Southeast to win Big Ten titles, they can’t just rely on in-state kids, but too many have been leaving recently.

2. Texas needs this win more than Oklahoma.

Sam Ehlinger (AP)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Even if Oklahoma drops to 1-3, Lincoln Riley will not be on the hot seat. Texas coach Tom Herman is and fresh off a miracle win against Texas Tech and yet another loss to TCU, he needs this game badly. The team does as well for morale purposes. Recruiting is falling apart with Billy Bowman’s decommitment (and potential flip to Oklahoma). This is a must win for Herman’s Texas career. Gorney’s take: FACT. Oklahoma has won seven of the last 10 matchups, almost all of them close games over the last decade. The Sooners have won two-straight. And Herman is on the hot seat because Texas has been frustratingly average for large portions of his time in Austin.

Losing to TCU last weekend was bad. Almost losing to Texas Tech and escaping with an overtime victory two weekends ago was not all that hot, either. And now this week Bowman de-commits from Texas and could be headed to Oklahoma, although the Longhorns are not out of that one. Texas definitely needs this win more. Riley has been phenomenal at Oklahoma and could write his own ticket. A few more losses and Texas might be writing Herman’s ticket out of town.

3. Rutgers is not getting enough recruiting love nationally.