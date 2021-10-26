Facing adversity, Nittany Lions in need of points: James Franklin notebook

Penn State head coach James Franklin met with the media Tuesday afternoon for his weekly press conference. Ahead of the Nittany Lions’ matchup with No. 5-ranked Ohio State, in Columbus, the conversation was radically different from how it might have shaped up just three weeks ago. With Penn State coming off a loss to Illinois on Saturday, one that dropped the program from a No. 7 ranking down to No. 20, in the aftermath of a bye week loaded with injury speculation, in the aftermath of a 23-20 loss at then-No. 3-ranked Iowa, and a national coaching carousel conversation that has only gotten hotter in the time since, the Buckeyes were down the list of trending topics Tuesday. Here is a look at some of the biggest news, notes, and observations to make coming out of the press conference: James Franklin shares Sean Clifford status update ahead of PSU-OSU James Franklin addresses reports that he changed agents, Penn State future

1) Why they lost

In a game Penn State allowed 357 yards of rushing to Illinois, Franklin took a direct route to the factors that he believed were responsible for coming out on the losing end of a 20-18 decision in nine overtimes. Turnovers weren’t an issue, he said, pointing to the Nittany Lions’ 3-0 advantage in the category, noting the effort of the defense to create takeaways and the offense to protect the football. Field position wasn’t an issue, the Nittany Lions averaging starting with the ball at their own 39 against that of Illinois’ 26. Penn State’s four sacks were as many as Illinois’ four sacks. And the competitive attitude of the program remained consistent through 60 minutes and nine overtimes, he said. So what ultimately left the Nittany Lions with the loss? “The biggest issue in my mind is we did not capitalize on the turnovers. We had three points off of three turnovers,” he said. “That was probably the biggest factor in the game, in my opinion.” Those turnovers could be credited with Penn State’s best starting field position all game, of which the Nittany Lions’ offense was able to do just about nothing. Beginning with the first Illinois possession of the afternoon, Curtis Jacobs’ interception gave the Nittany Lions possession at their 34-yard line, only to move backward seven yards on three plays to punt. In the second quarter, an Illinois fumble at its 40-yard line translated to a six-play, 23-yard drive for the Nittany Lions resulting in a converted field goal. And in the third quarter, an Illinois fumble at its 22-yard line saw the Nittany Lions gain no yards and miss a 39-yard field goal attempt to come away without points. In total, Penn State’s offensive response to Illinois miscues resulted in 13 total plays for 16 yards gained and just three points. And on an afternoon in which the Nittany Lion defense worked to try to limit an inventive Illinois offensive attack, the results were bottom-line good enough to compete and win the game, he said. “At the end of the day, we held them to 10 points,” Franklin said. “We've been a little bit of a bend but don't break defense all year long. We've been really good at stopping the run. We did have challenges there. Obviously, just like we're dealing with Sean on offense, we've had some injuries on defense, so some guys' rep counts have gone up. “But we've done a really good job of stopping the run not only this year but historically. They had a nice little wrinkle that caused us some challenges, there's no doubt about it. We were able to make some adjustments as the game went on. We've had some thorough discussions since, some things that obviously you look back after the fact and say we'd like to have done this or could have done this. But again, at the end of the day, in college football, we held them to 10 points and that should have been enough to win the game.”

2) How to win

For as blunt as Franklin was about the direct reasoning behind the Nittany Lions’ loss, he was equally up front about how Penn State will need to operate against the Buckeyes if it wants to compete this weekend. No. 1 - “We got to get healthy.” No. 2 - “We got to go and play smart.” No. 3 - “Obviously we're going to have to limit explosive plays.” No. 4 - “We have to find a way to score some points because obviously, this team has the ability to put points on the board.” These would all probably qualify as understatements. Though Franklin said they’re expecting quarterback Sean Clifford to be closer to 100 percent this weekend, having come out of the Illinois game feeling “good,” the relative health of the Nittany Lions will no doubt be important against a Buckeye program that is currently rolling. In a stretch of five wins since its 35-28 loss to Oregon at the Horseshoe in September, the Buckeyes have posted 41, 59, 52, 66, and 54 points in successive weeks. That has helped to give them the No. 1-ranked offense and scoring offense against a scoring defense now ranked No. 18, allowing just 18.6 points per game. Further, Franklin again doubled down on the problems of Penn State’s running game needing to be rectified. Coming out of a performance in which the Nittany Lions gained just 95 yards rushing (adjusted for sacks) on 25 carries, Franklin pointed to the problem and what it will take to fix it. “We got to be more physical up front. I think that's really important,” Franklin said. “We got to get vertical push with the O line and the tight ends. I love those guys. I know where their heart is. I know where their mentality is. I know what their approach is like. And I know having some lengthy discussions with Coach Trautwein about that as well. “Now it's translating it to the practice field and it's translating it to the games. We got to create more push and play to the echo of the whistle and be physical and create space. And then our running backs have gotta be decisive and get downhill. And then we got to keep people honest with our perimeter throwing game so people can overload the box, whether it's perimeter throwing game or whether it is the RPO type stuff to put people in conflict. That's an area that we have got to get better at.”

3) Making the call

For as much of a struggle as Clifford’s performance was Saturday, completing 19 of 34 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown, while taking four sacks for 28 yards in losses, Franklin explained the rationale that went into letting him play. And, this is important, it aligns with previous situations that Franklin has encountered during his tenure at Penn State with the quarterback position. “When you're trying to figure out is the guy going to be available, and Sean's played enough football here, no different than a few years back with Trace. Trace had played enough football here to really kind of give him the benefit of the doubt, and I feel like Sean has kind of been in the same situation,” Franklin said. “He's played a lot of football here and has done some really good things, so we were gonna give him the benefit of the doubt based on what he had done in practice and what he's done over his career.”

4) Internal approach