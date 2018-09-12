He is a 6-foot-4, 208 pound junior with a live arm. Alaimo’s already picked up offers from Boston College , California , Cincinnati , North Carolina , Pittsburgh , Rutgers and Temple .

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Michael Alaimo is one of the top young quarterbacks in the northeast. He played a mix of quarterback and wide receiver last fall as a sophomore, but the Rivals250 prospect out of Montvale (NJ) St. Joseph’s is a full-time gunslinger this season.

“Rutgers was the first school to offer me and they offered at the end of my freshman year,” said Alaimo. “I started the first four games last season at slot receiver. Then throughout the season, I started at receiver, I punted and I played some quarterback.



“I am now quarterback full time. I grew up playing fullback and linebacker, then started playing quarterback around sixth or seventh grade. I got some time in at quarterback last year and I tried to help the team at receiver.

“I got some offers in the spring. I have improved from last year. I have worked hard in the off-season. I weighed 180 pounds last year and I am up to 210 pounds now. I am stronger, my arm is better and I have worked hard to improve as a passer.

“Our head coach went to Boston College, so I am interested in learning more about them. It is a nice school and I really want to visit. I have watched games, but I don’t know too much about them yet.

“I camped at Rutgers and Georgia over the summer. Ohio State saw me at Rutgers and I got good feedback from them. Both schools liked watching me throw and they are showing interest.

“I grew up a Penn State fan. My family is big Penn State fans, so I am a big Penn State fan. I have not really heard from them yet.”