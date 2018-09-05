They were the headliners. They were the star recruits who everyone else coveted but the Nittany Lions got – not without a fight. They were the big fish, certainly in Pennsylvania, and for Penn State head coach James Franklin they were the high school targets whom he needed to sign at the time in order to support his “Dominate the state” affirmations he announced his hire. And he did. In the 2016 and ’17 recruiting classes, running back Miles Sanders and defensive back Lamont Wade – both natives of the Pittsburgh area – were each ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state. Top 50 prospects nationally, they could’ve chosen to play in any conference in the country, for almost any team, but they chose Penn State. For Sanders, the decision came down to Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State, while Wade considered UCLA, Tennessee and West Virginia. But from the start of their recruitment – both burst onto the scene almost immediately in their high school career – one local school remained a common denominator. Penn State was there from the beginning, too, yes, but it was the nearby Pittsburgh Panthers that some considered to have an inside track to the WPIAL standouts. On Saturday, they are on opposing sidelines, back in the Steel City.

As a star at Woodland Hills, Sanders was the No. 1 recruit in Pennsylvania in 2016. MAXPREPS.COM

Even throughout Sanders’ senior year at Woodland Hills, until he reaffirmed his commitment to PSU in the weeks leading up to the 2016 signing day, he had quietly been a regular on Pitt’s campus. When coaches were able to make their in-home visits in December, Pitt was at the Sanders household one day before PSU. “They are on me a lot,” Sanders said after they left. By the time Wade made his decision the following December, Pitt had all but been eliminated from his recruitment. The summer before, however, the Clairton resident made a couple stops through Oakland. He was also at Heinz Field as a recruiting visitor on Sept. 10, when Pitt edged PSU, 42-39. “It’s been really good with Pitt,” Wade told Rivals.com at the time. “The relationships with [former defensive coordinator Josh] Conklin and coach [ Pat Narduzzi] are good, too.” Pitt's sales pitch was one of immediate playing time. “There’s not too many, like, locked-up positions down there,” Wade added, “so there would be room for me to go down there to Pitt and get a spot possibly.” Instead he chose PSU a few months later and worked his way onto the field as a true freshman after enrolling early in January. Wade became the first five-star recruit to sign under Franklin. Ranked No. 11 nationally, Wade was the highest rated signee of the Franklin era, topping Sanders who previously held that title with a No. 39 overall ranking. True freshman Micah Parsons, who ranked sixth in the Class of 2018, now holds that distinction. As a sophomore now, Wade is working his way into the rotation at safety on Penn State’s defense. Meanwhile Sanders, a junior, is the featured running back – and this week he graces the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Wade was the first five-star to sign under Franklin. He also considered UCLA, West Virginia, Tennessee and Pitt. Rivals.com

Sanders and Wade are roommates now, along with redshirt freshman receiver KJ Hamler, originally from the Detroit area. Living together, Sanders and Wade have grown closer since their high school days, when they really were only acquaintances and occasional 7-on-7 teammates. Sanders hosted Wade as an official visitor when and since he's gotten to know Wade better, he sees similarities between Wade and himself. “He’s just got that dog mentality since he’s been here,” Sanders said. “That’s just the way we grew up over there.” Added Wade, “I’ve been cool with Miles since high school and just to see how patient he’s been [at PSU] these past two years, controlling what he could control – and now it’s finally his time. That’s amazing to see.” As Penn State prepares to travel to Heinz Field again Saturday – with both Sanders and Wade as key contributors – they are working not to overhype this game, following their coach’s lead to take the next game and that only as the most important. But it likely wasn’t coincidence that Sanders and Wade were the two student-athlete football players selected to speak at Penn State's weekly press conference on Tuesday. They both acknowledged how they’re friendly with some of Pitt’s players. For instance, Sanders worked out with defensive back Damar Hamlin this off-season with a Pittsburgh-based trainer, while Wade remains close friends with former high school teammate and receiver Aaron Mathews, who also was once committed to PSU as a DB recruit. On Saturday, they’ll be across the line of scrimmage from one another. “That’s my brother,” Wade said. “We played high school together, grew up together, played little league, but that doesn’t change anything at all. Same preparation every week. Same mentality every week.” There’s no doubting that familiarity abounds between the Nittany Lions and Panthers. Beside Sanders and Wade, there are a handful of other players on the roster with ties to the Pittsburgh area, including tight end Nick Bowers of Kittanning; offensive tackle Sterling Jenkins who attended Baldwin; and safety John Petrishen and offensive guard CJ Thorpe who both went to Central Catholic. Additionally, assistant coaches Matt Limegrover and Terry Smith have roots in the city. And if nothing else, they all know that when they enter the stadium Saturday wearing Penn State whites, those connections no longer matter. If anything, it's fuel to the fire. “We know we’re going into a hornet’s nest,” Sanders said. “It’s going to be a real hostile environment: night game, ABC network, primetime.”



In 2 career games vs. Pitt, Sanders has a total of 50 kick return yards and negative-3 rushing.