Blue White Illustrated is pleased to welcome Thomas Frank Carr to our coverage team as the Nittany Lions get set to kick off the 2019 campaign, including weekly, premium analysis of Penn State and its opponents through the course of the season. An analyst for PFF, Carr also has provided coverage of the Nittany Lions for ESPN Radio 1450 in State College for the past seven years. Today, Carr begins with a look back at the development of linebacker Micah Parsons through his true freshman season with a look ahead to his follow-up campaign, now just days away.

Expectations are high for former five-star defensive prospect Micah Parsons as he enters his sophomore season with the Penn State Nittany Lions. The defensive-end-turned-linebacker played exceptionally well for a true freshman changing positions at the college level. But while the Harrisburg native showed flashes of brilliance, there is still work to be done to transform Parsons into an all-around defender. Linebacker is one of the toughest positions mentally in football. It requires exceptional run defense skills, coverage ability and, for some, pass rush skills. We’ll break down Parsons’ strengths and weaknesses in each of these areas. Parsons improved significantly in most areas of his game as the season went on. The one area in which he never experienced struggles was his tackling. As a converted end, Parsons plays with the physicality of a defensive lineman and uses his long arms to wrap up ball-carriers and not allow extra yards. Here’s a good example of this from the bowl game against Kentucky running back Benny Snell.

Tackling has been an issue for the Nittany Lions defense at times over the past few seasons and having a defensive stopper like Parsons in the middle of the field is a significant upgrade for Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry. Another thing that Parsons has never lacked is his effort. This is possibly one of his best plays of the season, despite the fact that the result of the play is a touchdown for the offense. Watch how Parsons comes from the backside of the formation to almost make the tackle short of the end zone.

If that play is run from the three yard line, Snell doesn’t score and the Nittany Lions' defense holds thanks to Parsons’ effort and natural abilities.



Run Defense One of the basic tenets of run-defense is being able to shed blocks. As a former defensive end, Parsons is a natural at this. Yet there is a difference doing it in space versus doing it at the line of scrimmage. In this next clip, Parsons seems unsure of which shoulder to attack on the offensive lineman. Instead of making a decision, he hesitates and then ends up giving ground rather than getting around the block.

There was marked improvement though. Here’s an example of a great job of slipping a block to get in on the play. We go back to the bowl game where the Nittany Lions are facing a third-and-3 near the goal line. Parsons reads the play, quickly dips under a block and then patiently works his way upfield towards the quarterback. Clearly, Garrett Taylor makes the play here, but Parsons was in position for the assist and would have made it if Taylor hadn’t been lined up further outside to start.

Parson has the size, strength, and natural ability to slip blocks, all of which are needed to be an excellent run defender. His closing speed is impressive as well. More time at the position and more feel for playing in space will unlock all of these abilities.



Coverage If there was one area that lagged in Parsons’ development last season it was his coverage skills. That’s understandable, seeing as he’d never really been asked to do it before. We’ll break it down his coverage into two categories; attacking forward, and dropping back into coverage.

Dropping into Coverage There’s a lot that isn’t captured on the broadcast angle of a football game when it comes to coverage. Plays develop down the field and all of a sudden a receiver is wide open for a catch, or a defender is right there for an interception. Players have to put themselves in those positions through their calculated movements during a play. This is the area that Parsons needs to improve upon. His ability to get into the right position and know where the quarterback is trying to attack, especially in zone coverage, is something that most young defenders struggle with. An errant step one way or another leads to a catch or to a missed tackle. Here’s an example of Parsons pulling himself out of position by biting on play-action to start the play. Once again, his athleticism takes over and he’s able to slip a block and make the tackle.

At this point, we’ve established that Parsons is a naturally gifted athlete. Yet watch the difference in his movement skills going backwards as opposed to forwards. This may seem basic, but a proficient backpedal is critical to any coverage player, not just corners and safeties.

Forward On the flip side, Parsons is fantastic attacking what he sees in front of him.



Pass Rush Per PFF advanced stats, Parsons only rushed the passer 41 times in 2018. Yet he generated 10 total pressures, which is nearly a pressure 25% of the time. He hasn’t lost any of the ability to get to the QB despite playing off the line of scrimmage. Pry and head coach James Franklin clearly wanted Parsons’ to get used to playing in coverage during his freshman season instead of simply leaning on his natural skills. We may see more of this in his second season now that Parsons has a better feel for the position.

There is so much to like about Parsons’ first season at linebacker. The foundation of his run defense is strong, and his tackling is akin to linebacker greats of the past. If he can become a player that is equally adept moving backwards as he is forwards, he’ll be an exceptional defender worthy of the high praise he’s garnered during his young collegiate career.

