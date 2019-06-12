“I was thankful to be able to play, I was happy to play a role on special teams and be a big part of that,” said Luketa. “So I'm excited about that, to have had the opportunity to learn from the veteran guys like Koa Farmer and Cam Brown. I've taken that and I've allowed myself to really try to transition this summer and prepare to put myself in the best position to contribute to the defense and special teams (this) season.”

Appearing in each of Penn State’s 13 games last season as both a backup linebacker and a special teams mainstay, Luketa finished with seven tackles and, more important, a springboard into his sophomore campaign.

Understanding that he’d need to work throughout winter workouts, spring practices, the offseason summer months, and eventually in preseason training camp, the Ottawa, Ontario native believed by doing so, he could demonstrate his worthiness and ability to contribute.

Putting himself in the best position to contribute demanded that Luketa overcome the learning curve that naturally comes with early playing time at the collegiate level, he added.



Lining up at Will linebacker throughout the spring, and projecting for the same during the season, Luketa has also gained experience at Mike. Describing all of the linebackers as valuing versatility, that attribute is also something Luketa expects to help pay off in the season ahead.

Luketa also believes the simple act of appearing in games on the stage of Beaver Stadium’s 107,000-plus fans will also be valuable. Getting through those experiences early, as well as grasping the playbook and earning reps in a highly competitive linebacker room, will all help contribute to Luketa’s preparedness for the season ahead.

“Playing in a stadium like Beaver Stadium is overwhelming at times,” said Luketa. “At the moment right now, we have a pretty competitive linebacker room with guys like myself, Micah, Lance Dixon, Brandon Smith, Ellis Brooks, and obviously Cam Brown. So the young guys, they're hungry, but at the same time, we gotta understand that that learning curve is tough to really get around.

“So once you really grasp the playbook - and I'd say I'm comfortable with the playbook and I'm ready to go - it just puts yourself in a better position and just ready to go because you're not having to worry about Xs and Os. You're just ready to play football and be comfortable.”

Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry is counting on as much.

Though the likes of veterans Jan Johnson and Brown are both returning, Pry will also have to rely on third, second, and first-year players at the position. And the fact that some of those pieces were able to gain some experience early in the careers is that much more important now, he said.

“Obviously, we've got some experience now. We've got five guys that have played a fair amount of football,” said Pry this spring. “Jesse Luketa's reps were mostly on special teams, but it was a bunch of them, and he's proven himself in a lot of ways to our staff and to his teammates.”

That proving process was not limited to Luketa’s first 18 months on campus, though.

Wholly embracing the mentality of competition, Luketa explained the attitude that has taken hold of all of Penn State’s linebackers as they try to position themselves for increased contributions this season.

“We come in ready to work and compete every single day. You can't take a rep off, you can't take a day off, because if you do, the person behind you is excited and they're hungry for their reps,” said Luketa. “So it's like, if you come to work and you have a bad day, then you're wasting time. We don't have time to not be sharp and ready to work.

“The bar has been set high from the guys that have been here before, from Jason Cabinda to Koa Farmer to obviously Cam Brown, someone who is still in the room. But we just come ready to work and we push each other. So we have high expectations for ourselves this year as a unit and as the linebacker room. I'm excited.”