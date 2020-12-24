“I think when you see what he's done in his career and all the success he's had... and how well those guys have played, I think it was easy to trust him from the beginning,” Fries said.

A two-time All-SEC pick at Florida, helping the Gators to a pair of conference championships and national titles, Trautwein put three Boston College offensive linemen into the NFL during his first stint as a Power Five assistant coach. Pushing a narrative mirroring his ascent to the highest ranks of the game, that effort supersedes talent, it was a message that resonated with the Nittany Lions from the outset.

Officially named Penn State’s new OL coach on Jan. 3, Trautwein’s first weeks around the program included five winter workout sessions in which he demonstrated the basics of his “coil and punch” technique. Due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, though, time ran out on Trautwein’s instruction before it’d even started. Left to take film from the winter workout sessions as a teaching tool via Zoom, Trautwein did his best to set a framework within which the Nittany Lions could work at home.

“I just tried to critique it off of that the best way I could. I tried to just show them clips of guys doing it right from the NFL, to me showing them some videos of me doing it, just trying to get them to see it so that they could do it when they were at home,” Trautwein said. “That was our way of trying to get the technique going when they were gone for six months. I tried to do it in many different ways and tried to be as creative as possible, but it was definitely a learning process for all of us.”

The learning process wasn’t limited to Penn State’s four-month stretch of virtual training.

Able to contextualize the challenges of the program’s offseason practice protocols in July and August, then into the bastardized version of preseason camp in September and October, Fries explained the position group’s approach to learning its entirely new process.

“It was not normal for anyone in any walk of life, but we did what we could. And as we were allowed to do more practices and then whatever the rules were, they kept changing, we just did what we could to keep grinding on those details,” Fries said following the Nittany Lions’ 56-21 win against Illinois on Saturday night. “It's the no-talent stuff. There's a variety of talents in our room, but (Trautwein) always harps on what can you do to separate yourself with the no talent stuff, and I think that's kind of what's driven our culture and our offensive line room. We did what we could, and once we got the ball rolling, more practices, more contact.”

With the Lions’ collectively limited in the contact they were permitted to have in the trenches, though, the effort could only take the group so far, Fries continued. Echoing a sentiment explained by Rasheed Walker, that the entirety of Trautwein’s presence with the program has been a learning process for everyone involved, the results started to show themselves only once the repetitions accumulated.

“The offensive line is all about getting reps and you can't mimic the full speed you're going to see on game day. It's just a different thing. Repping out those coil and punches, get into a good position for pass pro, those are the sort of things that it just takes time to develop and the offensive line is one of those positions where it's so technique-driven,” Fries said. “You can be big and strong and athletic, but if you don't have good technique, you're not gonna succeed. He harped on those details as a technician and I think that's kind of what helped us grow this season.”

The results reflected as much for the Nittany Lions, upending a performance through the first five weeks that could only be described as disappointing.

Holding their own at Indiana, the Nittany Lions were subsequently exploited by Ohio State, Maryland, Nebraska, and Iowa as each successive opponent piled onto Penn State’s stats column. Ranked 122 of 127 for sacks allowed at 4.0 per game and 112th in tackles for loss allowed at 7.8 per game, the Nittany Lions were the worst-performing unit in the Big Ten in conjunction with an overall record that matched.

Still, progress was taking place.

Slashing their averages for sacks and tackles for loss allowed through the final four games of the season, correlating closely with a Penn State offense that averaged 445.8 yards and 36.25 points (against prior averages of 418 and 24.6 ppg), the Nittany Lions found themselves better than where they’d started.

“I just feel like week by week, the offensive line has been able to demonstrate that we've been getting better as far as our techniques and mechanics on film,” Walker said. “I wouldn't say it's really a huge difference, but the little bit of difference is a big difference, if that makes sense, with the technique.”

Noting on his weekly radio show that he’d been pleased by the development of the offensive line through the course of the season, James Franklin’s assessment is one shared through the rest of the program as it turns its attention to the 2021 season.

Set to lose two senior starters from the group, with Michal Menet accepting a Senior Bowl invitation and Fries presumably moving on following his fifth year in the program, the Nittany Lions will still return 61 percent of their reps from the 2020 season in the likes of Walker, Mike Miranda, Caedan Wallace, and Juice Scruggs, among others. Having put in the work and compiled the experience to propel the unit into the offseason, it’s a place in which the Nittany Lions now feel confident moving forward.

“With everything that was going on, it wasn't gonna be easy to get those reps in. But once we got into practice, we got the reps week after week and just grind on those details and put an extra focus on doing extra stuff after practice. I think it's starting to pay off,” Fries said. “All credit goes to Coach Traut and how he's grinded us and pushed us as a unit this year and I'm really happy to have played for him.”