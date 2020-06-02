The position battle at Penn State ahead of the 2020 season is of no small consequence. While Pat Freiermuth’s spot at the top of the depth chart is unquestioned, the rising junior attempting to cement himself as one of the nation’s best at the position, the Nittany Lions will seek a reliable second option as a complement. Last season, it was fifth-year senior Nick Bowers who made a significant impact, reeling in 10 receptions for 214 yards and three touchdowns while making two starts and appearing in all 13 games. Looking to replace Bowers will be a competition that will pit redshirt sophomore Zack Kuntz against redshirt freshman Brenton Strange. Tight ends coach Tyler Bowen offered his insights into the race earlier this spring. “I think that shaping up to be a very important position battle on our offensive unit this year, with Nick Bowers leaving, finding the replacement,” Bowen said. “Obviously, you guys see we're going to utilize multiple tight ends at the position. I've been very pleased with Zack and Brenton, how they've approached it. Zack, you know, really his first two years here, and Brenton for a year, just how they've approached it in the weight room, how they've approached it in the classroom… I’m excited for both of them, and that'll be an important battle.”

Kuntz is hoping to cement himself as Penn State's second tight end option.

The simple roster numbers go a long way toward telling the story for each player. Signing with Penn State as a 6-foot-7, 235-pound tight end out of Camp Hill, Kuntz is now listed at 254 pounds. He looks it, too. Meanwhile, in just one full year on campus, Strange was described by strength coach Dwight Galt as having made “miraculous” gains, putting on nearly 40 pounds to now check in at 246, up from the 208 at which he arrived to the program. “I think a big part of their development has been physical maturity,” Bowen said. “But I've also seen both of those guys mature emotionally and mentally, from a football standpoint, since they'd been on campus,”

Strange has put on more than 35 pounds since arriving at Penn State.