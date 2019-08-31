Leading Idaho 44-0 after two quarters, the Nittany Lions were now in for a fight with themselves — to stay engaged and enthusiastic — even when the scoreboard suggested they could afford to ease up on the gas pedal.

The task is more complicated than it sounds.

Like any team with a big lead, Penn State’s main concern as it came into the halftime locker room on Saturday, was keeping it that way.

The 79-7 final score tells us they won that fight, especially when you account for the fact that Penn State rested the majority of its starters on both sides of the ball for much of the second half.

“We have to continue to dominate, no matter the situation,” defensive lineman PJ Mustipher said. “I think today was a big stepping stone for us because we came in at halftime with a big lead, and we just continued to dominate on the defensive and offensive side of the ball today. We just never let up.”

The Nittany Lions held the Idaho offense — overwhelmed by the Penn State defense from the start — to 98 total yards in the second half.

Penn State probably would have held the Vandals off the scoreboard altogether had it not been for a muffed punt by Mac Hippenhammer in the fourth quarter that gave Idaho excellent field position at the Nittany Lion 25-yard line.

The Nittany Lions achieved that success that by re-setting their perspectives at halftime, telling each other that the score was 0-0.

That’s easy to say, and not as easy to do. But Penn State found a way.

Of course, there are more pragmatic reasons to stay dialed in as well.

“I’m just always locked in when I’m on the field, because it’s my resume,” cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said. “I’m trying to put a good resume on tape.”

Whatever mindset Penn State has used to stay engaged when up big, it’s been effective recently.

Last season, the Nittany Lions took a 28-10 lead into the locker room against Penn State and won 63-10.

In 2017, Penn State led Maryland at the half 31-0 and won 66-3. They also succeeded in piling on against Georgia State and Akron that year.

Over the last two-plus seasons, only Nebraska has truly come back to make the score respectable against the Nittany Lions after they owned a commanding lead at halftime.

Those results speak to Penn State’s mentality, and also its depth.

On both offense and defense, the Nittany Lions’ second-and-third stringers played effectively. Yetur Gross-Matos created havoc, collecting two-and-a-half sacks, but backups like Jayson Oweh and Daniel Joseph also got to the quarterback as well within the rotational system Penn State uses along the defensive line.

“They got game experience, that’s the quickest way to learn besides practice,” Gross-Matos said. “To see those guys come out there with all the fans and not freeze and be able to play, it’s good. To be able to get it on tape and fix some things up, it’s good.”

There were little things the young players on defense have to improve on that Castro-Fields notice, like subbing on and off the field and making sure they see the play call.

But overall, Castro-Fields said he was pleased.

“I thought we were real fast,” he said. “We pursued the ball. I felt like we communicated well.”

And they kept doing it, despite what the scoreboard said — which isn’t easy.

“It’s just something you got to continually to in practice,” Mustipher said. “I think in camp, we did that. When we had a good day, we knew the next day had to be even better, so just continuing to progress each and every day and it showed on the field.

“It can’t change, no matter the situation.”