ESPN's Mel Kiper lists Penn State's Jahan Dotson as top-10 draft prospect

Kiper lauded Dotson's explosiveness and ability to create separation downfield as he explained the choice, noting that Dotson is "on pace for a spectacular season."

Dotson cracked ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper's big board this week, coming in as the No. 8 overall prospect on the list.

Penn State Nittany Lions football fans know what Jahan Dotson can do, but he's starting to turn some heads outside of Happy Valley as well.

Notably, Dotson is the top wide receiver on Kiper's board, ahead of both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave of Ohio State.

Dotson led the conference in receiving yards last season and is off to an excellent statistical start again this year.

Dotson has 27 catches for 362 yards and a touchdown in each of Penn State's four games so far this season.

Over 100 of those yards have come after the catch for Dotson, who is being spread around the field more than he was last season, having played 22 percent of his snaps so far in the slot. He's forced five missed tackles from defenders after the catch already.

"Just playing alongside Jahan, it's big," fellow wideout Parker Washington said. "You see him make plays and that pushes us receivers to make plays as well. He brings fire to the offense."

Dotson elected to return to Happy Valley after last season, when he certainly could have been an NFL draft pick had he chosen that route.

If Kiper's projection is any indication, Dotson's choice seems to be paying off.

He wasn't the only Nittany Lion to earn a mention from Kiper, who is high on both Brandon Smith and Jaquan Brisker, naming them the the No. 2 prospects at outside linebacker and safety, respectively.

Arnold Ebiketie was also named the No. 7 overall defensive end prospect, and PJ Mustipher was Kiper's 10th-ranked defensive tackle.