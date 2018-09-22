It's official Nittany Lion fans. ESPN's College Gameday is coming back to University Park.

Following Friday night's 63-24 win over Illinois, plus Ohio State's win over Tulane, the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes are now set to collide in a showdown of Top 10 programs this upcoming Saturday, Sept. 29. As announced this past week, the game is set to kick at 7:30 ET and will air nationally on ABC. Both teams are undefeated, 4-0, on the season.

Last year, College Gameday returned to State College for the first time since 2009, highlighting Penn State's 42-13 win over Michigan Oct. 21. The broadcast originated from the Old Main Lawn.

This will be the seventh time that the show has come to Happy Valley. The previous games were for Michigan in 1997, Arizona in 1999, Ohio State in 2005 and 2007, as well as Iowa in 2009. This is also the fifth time since 2005 that College Gameday has originated from the site of the Penn State - Ohio State matchup.

The show is set to air from 9 AM - noon (ET) on ESPN. College Football Live is also expected to be live on-site Friday.