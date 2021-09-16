ESPN's Chris Fowler talks PSU-Auburn key matchups, Sean Clifford, plus more

ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler will be on the call for Penn State's primetime clash with No. 22 Auburn at Beaver Stadium on Saturday. It's an interesting matchup that we rarely encounter outside of bowl season, with a storied SEC program making the trip to play the Nittany Lions in nonconference action. Fowler offered some thoughts and insights on the game during a call with members of the media on Thursday morning.

ESPN's Chris Fowler offered his thoughts on Penn State Nittany Lions football. (AP Images)

Key matchups

Fowler touted the battle in the trenches between the Penn State offensive line and the Auburn front seven as one of the points that will help decide this game. "Penn State fans have to make sure that their offensive line can hold up against Auburn's offensive front, which is plain nasty," Fowler said. The Tigers have compiled eight sacks over their first two games against Akron and Alabama State. TD Moultry and Marquis Burks have each gotten to the quarterback twice. Elsewhere, Fowler has his eye on Penn State's wideouts — specifically Jahan Dotson — against the Auburn defensive backs. "Dotson is a problem for any defense," he said. "I think Auburn's got guys who are very athletic on the edge, long, good corners. But if you take one wrong step, turn your head the wrong direction, number five is running by."

Sean Clifford's progression

Asked for his thoughts on Sean Clifford's first two games and his outlook for this contest, Fowler touted this game as a potential showcase for the Nittany Lion signal caller. "Here's a guy that's accomplished," Fowler said. "He found a way to get the job done in a really tough environment against a very aggressive and well coached Wisconsin defense. The bottom line is they got the W, then showed improvement and execution against a much less imposing opponent." Fowler acknowledged that this game will be a big test for Clifford, adding that there are "no excuses" for Clifford with more than 20 career starts under his belt. "I think things are going to happen much quicker as a quarterback and as an offense against a defense as aggressive and physical as Auburn's," Fowler said. "You want to be judged by how you play against the best, well here's a very good test.

"He's just got to take care of the ball, play clean and efficient and get better in those departments. We know what he can do as a runner. He's an excellent athlete. He's a smart kid. He's impressive."

White Out conditions