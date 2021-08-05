Entrance Exam: Three season-defining questions for Penn State's safeties

With less than a month until the Penn State Nittany Lions football season begins, Blue-White Illustrated is breaking down the key questions facing each Penn State position group in its new series, Entrance Exam, beginning on the defensive side of the ball with Penn State's safeties.

Let's start this test off with a softball and get the obvious out of the way first.

One of the starting safety positions remains very much up for grabs as the Nittany Lions enter preseason camp. With Jaquan Brisker locked in at one of those spots, who will new safeties coach Anthony Poindexter turn to alongside him?

The pre-camp favorites seem to be Jonathan Sutherland and Ji'Ayir Brown, who each present somewhat unique angles. Sutherland is a longtime contributor for Penn State as a reserve on defense and on special teams, but has never quite managed to crack the starting lineup despite his status as a team leader.

Brown, on the other hand, is a junior college product out of Lackawanna — just like Brisker — with a limited window of eligibility to make his mark. He said during an interview session this spring that he thought he was ready to start out of camp last season. He was one of the most talked-about players among his peers and coaches during Penn State's spring practice sessions.

In an interview with Blue White Illustrated this summer, Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry also tabbed Keaton Ellis, who made the move from cornerback to safety this offseason, as "a guy who is going to battle for starting time wherever you put him on the back end."

To be sure, these are some options that Penn State fans should feel good about entering the season, and there's always the possibility that one of the younger safeties emerges as a contender during summer camp, too.