“That's what our focus needs to be. If we can play like that every night, or every game, or every practice, well, you're going to give yourself a chance at success. And that's what my focus has truly been.”

“You know, it's funny, I try not to talk about other programs. I try not to talk about other teams, because it's not about them, it's about us and where our mindset is, and what our mental fitness or conditioning is for that day,” Chambers said. “If you're missing shots, you can still defend and rebound. You still gotta dive on the floor. We finally had some really impressive dives and we attempted charges that looked like an old school Penn State team (against Ohio State).

The point driven home seemingly every night as teams kick and claw with each other in an unending scrum, Chambers is keeping his team’s attention turned inward.

At 4-4, his Nittany Lions are among a group of nine teams within two wins of first-place programs Illinois and Michigan State at 6-2 each. The Illini are winners of five-straight, while the next tier of 5-3 teams includes Indiana coming off a 67-63 upset of the Spartans Thursday night, Maryland, Iowa, Rutgers, and Wisconsin. A fraction of a percentage point ahead of Penn State, Minnesota also sits at 5-4 on the year.

Patrick Chambers could choose to point to the Big Ten’s standings as the conference schedule nears its midpoint.

Since Wednesday night’s 72-63 win at Michigan, returning the Nittany Lions to .500 against league competition (14-5 overall, 4-4 Big Ten) with back-to-back wins after a three-game slide earlier this month, that has been Chambers’ plan.



Enjoying a weekend rest date, the Nittany Lions won’t return to action until hosting Indiana (15-4, 5-3) Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center (8:30 p.m., BTN). In the meantime, Chambers previewed the agenda he set for his program with the six days separating the games.

“I really want to take advantage of this time between Michigan and Indiana, we just kind of mapped it out for our staff,” Chambers said Monday at his weekly press conference. “We already had something mapped out. But you always kind of want to tweak it as far as body and mind. We need to be as healthy as we possibly can be. Again, both physically and mentally going into Indiana, and then we got a heck of a run after that in February.”

Specifically, that involves back-to-back trips to Nebraska and Michigan State the first week in February, a weeknight game at the BJC against Minnesota, then back on the road at Purdue the following weekend, all in 14 days.

Initially lamenting the timing of the break in the immediate aftermath of the Nittany Lions’ win at Michigan, then acknowledging the need for having full health heading into a stretch of 12 games in six weeks, Chambers’ original aspirations for internal improvements could prove to be critical.

Looking to build on strengths and improve weaknesses, Chambers pointed to three areas that have been particularly vexing for the Nittany Lions against conference competition this year.

“Our weaknesses right now, obviously, offensive rebounding, that's never going to go away. You got to continue to find bodies. The Big Ten's amazing,” he said. “And we gotta start limiting fouling somehow, some way, we gotta stop the reaching. We just gotta wall up with our hands a little bit higher.”

Noting the number of free throws Big Ten opponents are attempting this year, at 25 per game despite sending the Wolverines to the line for just 14 free throws Wednesday, Penn State remains the most foul-prone program in the conference and No. 214 of 350 teams this season.

“If we have a couple less free throws against Minnesota, we're sitting here in a different situation. We're probably gonna have a huge road win. But we fouled, and then again, we fouled Ohio State. So play hard without fouling, rebound the basketball, and keep opponents off of the free-throw line.”

At -7.9, Penn State's rebounding differential in the Big Ten is 13th, leading only Nebraska at -11.3 per game.