This time, the hole was just a little too deep for the Nittany Lions. Facing 6-seed Wisconsin Thursday night in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, the 11-seed Nittany Lions built an early lead on the back of made shots and a stifling defensive effort. They lost it thanks to a plague of foul trouble and a flood of 3-point makes for Wisconsin. And, despite a frantic comeback in the game's final five minutes, the Penn State men's basketball program found itself battling intense emotions upon the final buzzer, dropping a 75-74 decision.

"I'm just really, really proud of our guys. They just fought all the way to the end this whole season, what these guys have been through and the adversity that they had to deal with. We were down big late, and just to show the love for each other and the connectedness, and the true care to come all the way back like that to give yourself a chance to win that game is just phenomenal," Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry said. "There is a lot of emotions in that locker room right now. I just wish I could have done a little bit more myself to help these guys win this one too to keep going because we're playing good basketball at times and it's really, really hard for those seniors. "But you got to give Wisconsin credit too. They had some guys that have been struggling shooting the basketball that shot well tonight. I thought we came out and played really good basketball early and then we got in foul trouble and it just turned the whole tide for us with our foul trouble. And then the second half, we got down but, these guys, they don't ever stop. They don't ever stop." The Nittany Lions' issues began in earnest following Myreon Jones's layup to take a 26-18 lead with 6:52 remaining in the first half. Limiting the Badgers to just 5 of 20 shooting from the floor to open the game, the Nittany Lions utilized timely shooting from Jamari Wheeler and Trent Buttrick to build the lead. But with Buttrick and forward John Harrar forced to the bench with two fouls apiece, Wisconsin quickly found open shots against the Nittany Lions' scrambling defensive effort.

