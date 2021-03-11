Enduring hot-shooting Badgers, Lions' epic comeback falls short in Indy
This time, the hole was just a little too deep for the Nittany Lions.
Facing 6-seed Wisconsin Thursday night in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, the 11-seed Nittany Lions built an early lead on the back of made shots and a stifling defensive effort. They lost it thanks to a plague of foul trouble and a flood of 3-point makes for Wisconsin.
And, despite a frantic comeback in the game's final five minutes, the Penn State men's basketball program found itself battling intense emotions upon the final buzzer, dropping a 75-74 decision.
"I'm just really, really proud of our guys. They just fought all the way to the end this whole season, what these guys have been through and the adversity that they had to deal with. We were down big late, and just to show the love for each other and the connectedness, and the true care to come all the way back like that to give yourself a chance to win that game is just phenomenal," Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry said. "There is a lot of emotions in that locker room right now. I just wish I could have done a little bit more myself to help these guys win this one too to keep going because we're playing good basketball at times and it's really, really hard for those seniors.
"But you got to give Wisconsin credit too. They had some guys that have been struggling shooting the basketball that shot well tonight. I thought we came out and played really good basketball early and then we got in foul trouble and it just turned the whole tide for us with our foul trouble. And then the second half, we got down but, these guys, they don't ever stop. They don't ever stop."
The Nittany Lions' issues began in earnest following Myreon Jones's layup to take a 26-18 lead with 6:52 remaining in the first half. Limiting the Badgers to just 5 of 20 shooting from the floor to open the game, the Nittany Lions utilized timely shooting from Jamari Wheeler and Trent Buttrick to build the lead. But with Buttrick and forward John Harrar forced to the bench with two fouls apiece, Wisconsin quickly found open shots against the Nittany Lions' scrambling defensive effort.
Already chipping away at the Nittany Lions' lead, Nate Reuvers' 3-pointer gave Wisconsin its first lead of the evening, 30-28, and merely served as an opening salvo to the Badgers' incoming shooting barrage. Knocking down 7 of 8 shots to end the half, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Ford, the Badgers took a 43-33 advantage to the locker room and built on it after the intermission. In all, the Badgers built a 68-50 lead on the back of a stretch of 7 made 3-pointers out of 10 makes.
The Nittany Lions were not done, though.
Just as they'd managed Wednesday night in the opening-round game against Nebraska and the regular-season finale at Maryland, the Nittany Lions battled back with a tenacity that proved a hallmark throughout the season. Reeling off a 17-2 run over the game's final 4 minutes, 58 seconds, Penn State's 73-57 deficit turned to a 75-74 game with less than a minute to play.
Forcing Wisconsin into a scoring drought of the final 2:36, a Sam Sessoms layup started the last gasp, followed by another Buttrick 3-pointer, back to Sessoms for a stop-and-go laying, and finally, a Harrar turnaround to make it a 73-66 game with three minutes and change remaining. Though a D'Mitrik Trice bucket would briefly disrupt the Lions' late-game burst, they reeled off another 8-0 run with Sessoms' takes to the lane and at the free-throw line in the bonus, setting up the game's dramatic final sequence.
Collecting yet another stop on the flailing Badgers with 21 seconds to play, Penn State returned up the floor, putting the ball back in Sessoms' hands. Searching a high ball-screen from Harrar, Sessoms' roll to the basket found a double-team waiting, forcing a high pass from Sessoms to Harrar deflected out of bounds, but not before a diving Brad Davison was granted a timeout before hitting the hardwood with less than a second left on the game clock.
"The previous three or four possessions, we went for the high ball speed with Sam and he got layups and fouls, and we were going right back at it," Ferry said. "You got to give them credit. They did a good job. (Sam) kicked it back to Jamari. I thought Jamari might have driven it at that point if he didn't get it back to Sam, but Sam had it going and we were trying to get the same stuff that we got in the past three possessions in a row."
With the loss, the Nittany Lions' tumultuous 2020-21 season has likely come to a close, though Ferry publicly politicked for the program to receive an invitation to the postseason based on its metrics. Should the Lions not continue, the loss would then start the clock for the program on naming a permanent successor to Patrick Chambers, who was abruptly forced to resign weeks before the start of the season in October.
