Emphasizing responsibilities, Penn State D expects sacks, picks in '21

By the time Penn State and its opponents reached halftime through the first five games of the 2020 season, the Nittany Lions trailed by a combined 117-33. An unmitigated disaster from which the Nittany Lions were forced to repeatedly play catch-up, the results ultimately took the shape of an 0-5 mark in the win-loss column. When evaluating two of the major storylines to emerge at season’s end, though, those five first halves also dictated much of where the Nittany Lions’ finished statistically. Ending the season at No. 83 nationally in turnovers gained at 10, and No. 50 in team sacks at just 2.44 per game, both significant departures from the 2019 season (No. 23 and No. 7, respectively), Penn State head coach James Franklin sees a direct correlation dictated by first-half performances. “When you're not scoring a lot of points, or when you're not ahead (it’s tough),” Franklin told BWI. “When you're ahead and scoring a lot of points, and people feel the pressure that they have to keep up with you, now they throw the ball more, which creates more sacks. They throw the ball more, which creates more opportunities for interceptions. “I think those things go hand in hand, and some of those interceptions are based on pressure, and then some of those interceptions are just making sure that our guys are prepared.”

Jaquan Brisker had one of Penn State's four interceptions on the 2020 season.

Acknowledging the first as circumstantial, as much a product of the offense’s particularly damaging struggles, the second element is one Franklin and the Nittany Lions have narrowed their collective focus on this offseason. A theme oft-repeated through the second half of the 2020 season, then carried into the spring in interviews with Franklin, defensive players, and coordinator Brent Pry, the Nittany Lions have hammered home the impact of readiness for the moment, and being in the right positions at the right times for those moments by simply following through with their responsibilities. Too often creating a cascade effect of trouble, according to many, individuals playing outside of the framework of the defense allowed for backbreaking explosive plays and, further, repeated missed opportunities to change the game. “When an opportunity comes, you got to capitalize on it. So whether that's being on the JUGS Machine all offseason, whether that's out doing fieldwork, those are just so valuable, game-changing plays, statistical plays from a defensive perspective, that when they happen, you got to make them,” Franklin said. “I think back to my first couple of years here, all the way back to my time at Vanderbilt. I think about plays where at the end of the game, you have a chance where the ball was thrown to you. I have two very specific ones here at Penn State that I think of that the ball was thrown to us, and we catch it, and the game's over. Then a few plays later, we give up a touchdown pass and lose, and there are two more wins that we really should have. “I’m not talking about a tough interception. I'm talking about, the game's over. Those two games stand out in my mind. So it's just making sure that the defensive personnel understands when you have an opportunity to get a turnover or a fumble, the ball is on the ground, are all 11 people running to the ball? So when the ball is on the ground, somebody is in position.” In that sense, Franklin continued, one of the most iconic plays in Penn State football’s recent history can be tied back directly to that idea. Trailing No. 2 Ohio State 21-17 with 4:39 to play midway through the 2016 season, Marcus Allen’s blocked field goal created a crucial late-game opportunity for Penn State to avoid a full touchdown deficit. But were it not for Grant Haley’s maintaining of his specific job on that specific kick block, the Nittany Lions’ return for a game-winning touchdown might not have happened.