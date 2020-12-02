“It's a little bit different than tackle, it's a little bit quicker in there. You got to have your punch quicker, you got to fire off the ball a little bit faster, stay a little bit lower, but I've enjoyed the transition and feel comfortable at either spot.”

“I want to do everything I can to help the team win. Coach Traut puts us in the best position to do that,” Fries said. “I’m embracing it because it's helpful. I mean, it helps me learn the offense more, it helps me know what everyone's doing more. It's a big bonus for me personally.

Undeterred by the adjustments and challenges a shift would present, the opportunity to make room for rising redshirt freshman Caedan Wallace was one Fries met enthusiastically.

Having exclusively taken every offensive line rep at right tackle during the 2019 season, 827 in all, and a split of 753 during the 2018 season between right and left tackle, shifting to the left side due to injury in the latter third of the year, Fries’ move marked his first game experience on the interior of the line dating back to his redshirt freshman year in 2017. Appearing at left guard for 50 snaps in Penn State’s 56-0 against Georgia State to close out its nonconference slate, Fries hadn’t been back in his 38 games played in the interim.

Settling into a groove in the time since, the Nittany Lions' offense, at last, was able to produce its best offensive effort of the season Saturday in a 27-17 win at Michigan. A game in which Fries played all 79 offensive snaps, split between 55 at right guard and 24 at right tackle, the Nittany Lion offensive line helped spring its ballcarriers to 254 yards on the ground on 50 carries along with three touchdowns.

The effort represented the Nittany Lions’ best day on the ground in six games, even with the preseason fourth-string running back, Keyvone Lee, handling the majority of the carries.

The high point of development along the offensive line with new assistant coach Phil Trautwein that has been painstaking and at times frustrating to implement, Fries said the progress is something that can be seen.

“I think that we are better definitely at run blocking. I think that we see guys striking defenders more running off the ball as opposed to where we were last year, and I think week-by-week, the strike, the movement off the ball, has been a big improvement,” he said. “I think in pass protection too, you see guys all across the board playing with better technique, playing in better positions, using their punch and things like that.”

A transition meant to be implemented with Trautwein through the winter, spring, and summer months, the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic proved to be an undeniable hurdle for the offensive line’s progress grasping a completely new series of concepts and techniques.

Still, Fries insisted that the week-by-week performances have been a reflection of the improvements being made within the unit.

“It's not perfect, nor will it be, but it's a process of getting better every week. He brought in a lot of new techniques and these things take time and reps and we just need more reps to get better at them,” Fries said. “I think we're getting better as offensive line each and every week, focusing on the little details, the coil and punch, getting into a good pass-pro position, things like that. So we're just gonna keep grinding those details, keep grinding the techniques so we can keep going out there and playing better each week.”

With just three more games remaining for the Nittany Lions this season beginning Saturday when they face Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J., and a frustrating 0-5 start to the season behind them, it’s an objective Fries and his offensive lineman teammates are determined to see come to fruition.

“You learn from your mistakes. It's frustrating when things aren't going your way, but you got to put your head back down and go back to work,” he said. “You got to trust the process and keep investing more than you did last week, that way you can continue to grow not just as an individual unit but for the whole team.”