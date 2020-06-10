Ellis Ready to Adjust to Changes as Nittany Lions Return to Activities
When Penn State football players can finally begin working out together after spending months apart due to the coronavirus pandemic, Keaton Ellis knows not much about that process will be recognizable in comparison to what he’s used to.
For one, the venue is different. The Nittany Lions will work out at Holuba Hall — not the Lasch Building, where the weight room is housed.
The way players interact with each other will be altered as well.
Penn State’s annual open workout always features plenty of chest bumping and hand slapping as players encourage one another. That won’t be the case as the Nittany Lions begin their phased return to campus, with players being asked to keep their distance.
“It’s going to be different,” Ellis said during a Zoom call with reporters on Wednesday. “Verbally, that’s the biggest thing, because you’re not going to have the physical contact.
“I think it’s still going to be the same. The leaders will still be vocal. If someone makes a good play or someone is working hard, you can still let them know.”
While he doesn’t have all of the details of Penn State’s schedule ironed out just yet, Ellis said the Nittany Lions are due to work out three times a week and run twice a week when they begin voluntary activities on Monday.
There will be other alterations to the pre-pandemic reality for Ellis and his teammates, too.
Restricted primarily to Holuba Hall, Ellis said the Nittany Lions won’t have access to the nutrition bar inside the Lasch Building, nor will they be able to use the players lounge as they normally would.
“One of the biggest sacrifices is probably going to be outside of football,” Ellis said, “making sure everybody’s being accountable for each other and staying inside the team, not going out and doing different things that can risk and jeopardize people to the coronavirus. We’re all going to have to make some sacrifices, and I think as a team, we’re prepared to do that and move forward.”
When the Nittany Lions do return, Ellis, a sophomore, will be among a group of young cornerbacks vying for playing time, as James Franklin and company look to improve a secondary which allowed more passing yards than any other Big Ten team last season.
Ellis was listed behind starter Tariq Castro-Fields at one corner position on the official depth chart Penn State released in late March, while Donovan Johnson claimed the other starting corner spot.
“We have a very talented group across the board, all the corners, especially in our class” Ellis said. “It’s going to be a battle, right? It’s competition. No spot is given, even Tariq’s spot’s not given. We’re all working hard and pushing each other.”
After a long offseason of waiting, Ellis and the rest of the Penn State cornerback room can finally push each other in person — but at a distance, to start.
Ellis, a State College native, said he’s looking forward to reconnecting with his teammates, even if the circumstances aren’t ideal.
“I’m not worried,” he said of football’s return. “I’m excited.”
