When Penn State football players can finally begin working out together after spending months apart due to the coronavirus pandemic, Keaton Ellis knows not much about that process will be recognizable in comparison to what he’s used to.

For one, the venue is different. The Nittany Lions will work out at Holuba Hall — not the Lasch Building, where the weight room is housed.

The way players interact with each other will be altered as well.

Penn State’s annual open workout always features plenty of chest bumping and hand slapping as players encourage one another. That won’t be the case as the Nittany Lions begin their phased return to campus, with players being asked to keep their distance.

“It’s going to be different,” Ellis said during a Zoom call with reporters on Wednesday. “Verbally, that’s the biggest thing, because you’re not going to have the physical contact.

“I think it’s still going to be the same. The leaders will still be vocal. If someone makes a good play or someone is working hard, you can still let them know.”