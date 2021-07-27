Penn State hosted one of the nation’s top prospects in the Class of 2024 Sunday in quarterback Jadyn Davis.

A resident of Fort Mill, S.C., Davis and his family travelled north for his sister’s AAU basketball tournament that took place in nearby Harrisburg, Pa., over the weekend. That gave him and his family an opportunity to drive up to State College Sunday morning, and they spent about half the day touring facilities and meeting with the coaching staff.

“Just the tradition there. You can’t beat a school with a rich tradition,” Davis said, when asked what stood out to he and his family. “From the blue buses to the basic blues, black shoes, no name and all game. Just that little stuff really stood out to me. I heard that they’re adding onto their facility. I believe it’s another $70 million expansion.

“That’s the great thing about me being so young. I get to see everything that’s being developed right now. They’re also building a QB lab, which I’m really eager to see. But also, just the environment. This was the first visit that I was able to take some of my siblings on and they treated all of my family like they’re part of team. My younger brother had a blast. My other little brother had a blast and this was the first trip my mom got to go with me. So, we all had a great time. They showed great hospitality.”

