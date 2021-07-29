Following a one-year hiatus, Penn State will once again host many of the region's top prospects for the Lasch Bash Barbecue this upcoming weekend.

A select event that oftentimes features only the staff's most important prospects, this year's event should see somewhere close to 40 players in attendance, many of whom are already committed to the Nittany Lions following a torrid run in the Class of 2022.

