Penn State is slated to have six NHL draft picks on its roster this season, and four of them will be camping with the team that owns their rights. Sophomore defenseman Cole Hults will attend the Los Angeles Kings' camp, junior winger Denis Smirnov is camping with the Colorado Avalanche, sophomore center Evan Barratt will join the Chicago Blackhawks and incoming freshman forward Aarne Talvitie is heading to New Jersey for Devils camp.

Eight current Nittany Lions are headed for NHL Development Camps, Penn State announced Monday morning. Each of the 31 NHL teams approaches its camp a little differently, but they all offer young players an opportunity to receive a few days of professional-level instruction and elevated competition against elite NHL prospects.

Penn State's season opener is still more than three months away, but one of the most important portions of the year for some players is about to get underway hundreds of miles away from Happy Valley.





Interestingly, neither Brett Murray nor Nikita Pavlychev -- drafted by the Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins, respectively -- are slated to attend a development camp.

Murray has disappointed since his arrival at Penn State, with just seven points in 33 games. The same can't be said for Pavlychev, who is easily Guy Gadowsky's best defensive forward after the graduation of James Robinson, making his absence from the Penguins' list somewhat puzzling.

But Penn State's draft picks aren't the only ones getting the opportunity to hone their game. Most teams opt to invite non-roster players to their development camps, and four Nittany Lions got that call this year.

Junior winger Brandon Biro will attend camp with Terry Pegula's Buffalo Sabres, who are always a safe bet to extend an invite to at least one Nittany Lion. Senior center Chase Berger and sophomore wing Alex Limoges are camping with the New York Islanders. Finally, junior goaltender Peyton Jones is set to join both the Chicago Blackhawks and defending Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals.

It's the third development camp appearance for Berger and Biro, and the second opportunity for Jones and Limoges. For those four undrafted players, these camps take on a new purpose, as they try to impress enough to generate interest from professional teams as free agents.

That was the route taken by now-former Nittany Lions Andrew Sturtz, Eamon McAdam and Trevor Hamilton. Sturtz, signed by the Ottawa Senators after his junior season, will join them for camp. McAdam is set to camp with the Islanders, and Hamilton, slated to attend the Detroit Red Wings' camp, rounds out the Penn State connections.



