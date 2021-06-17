Eight Nittany Lions crack Athlon's preseason All-Big Ten teams

Four Nittany Lions made the cut on the offensive side of the ball, while four defensive players were also selected in some capacity. Jahan Dotson leads the way, having been named both as an offensive player and a punt returner.

Athlon Sports has named eight Penn State players to its preseason All-Big Ten teams in its annual preseason publication.

Three Nittany Lions were named to the preseason All-Big Ten first team by Athlon.

Dotson was selected as an all-purpose player, with Ohio State's duo of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson occupying the two wide receiver spots.

Additionally, offensive tackle Rasheed Walker claimed one of the offensive line spots, and Jaquan Brisker earned a nod at safety after electing to return for one more season in Happy Valley.

The second team has includes two Nittany Lions — one on offense and one on special teams.

Penn State guard Mike Miranda was named as one of the offensive linemen, while Dotson slid in at one of the punt returner slots.

Four Penn Stae players claimed spots on the third team.

Noah Cain, returning after missing almost all of last season due to an injury, is Athlon's third-team running back. Three defensive players made the list alongside him — one at every level of the defense. PJ Mustipher cracked the third team at defensive line, while Brandon Smith was mentioned at linebacker and Tariq Castro-Fields earned a place at corner.