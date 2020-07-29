 Penn State Athletics releases updated COVID-19 testing numbers; eight positive as of July 24.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-29 13:02:47 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Eight infections among Penn State's updated COVID-19 testing numbers

Nate Bauer • BlueWhiteIllustrated
Senior Editor
@NateBauerBWI
Is in his 15th year covering Penn State football and men's basketball for Blue White Illustrated.

As part of its bi-weekly release, Penn State has announced the latest COVID-19 testing numbers for Intercollegiate Athletics.

According to the release, Penn State's student-athletes have been tested 466 total times for the coronavirus as of July 24, with eight testing positive and 66 still awaiting results.

The number includes the one positive test result reported by the university last week among its student-athletes.

Penn State does not distinguish its positive test results among its programs.

Penn State reported eight total positive COVID-19 tests among its student-athletes, who have been tested 466 times total this summer.
Penn State reported eight total positive COVID-19 tests among its student-athletes, who have been tested 466 times total this summer. (AP Images)

Along with the report, Penn State athletics released the following statement:

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance. Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.

"We expect our student-athletes to follow CDC guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}