As part of its bi-weekly release, Penn State has announced the latest COVID-19 testing numbers for Intercollegiate Athletics.

According to the release, Penn State's student-athletes have been tested 466 total times for the coronavirus as of July 24, with eight testing positive and 66 still awaiting results.

The number includes the one positive test result reported by the university last week among its student-athletes.

Penn State does not distinguish its positive test results among its programs.