Eight infections among Penn State's updated COVID-19 testing numbers
As part of its bi-weekly release, Penn State has announced the latest COVID-19 testing numbers for Intercollegiate Athletics.
According to the release, Penn State's student-athletes have been tested 466 total times for the coronavirus as of July 24, with eight testing positive and 66 still awaiting results.
The number includes the one positive test result reported by the university last week among its student-athletes.
Penn State does not distinguish its positive test results among its programs.
Along with the report, Penn State athletics released the following statement:
"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance. Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.
"We expect our student-athletes to follow CDC guidelines for limiting the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands regularly and not gathering in large groups."