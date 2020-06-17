BlueWhiteIllustrated - East Spotlight: Four head-to-head battles to track

The 2021 recruiting cycle has been unique to say the least. With the global pandemic mandating a dead period, visits and camps have been nearly non-existent for four months. So while things could change once the football world returns to something resembling normal, two-team battles are shaping up all over the East Coast. Below, Rivals.com has a look at four of the most intriguing ones the region has to offer.





1. TONY GRIMES - Georgia vs. North Carolina

Grimes officially has a top four, but it seems like it's boiling down to the Georgia Bulldogs and North Carolina Tar Heels. Grimes visited Georgia earlier this year and raved about his experience with the other recruits, the coaches, and felt very comfortable in that environment. He also knows many of the current Georgia players that came in with this last recruiting class. The coaches have done a really good job explaining to Grimes how they would develop them and how quickly he would be able to see the field.

North Carolina, though, has done a really good job building their own relationships. Defensive backs coach Dre Bly is from the same area as Grimes and they've grown very close over the last few months. Grimes has visited North Carolina in the past and is very familiar with the depth chart, how quickly he'd be able to make an impact, and his overall fit in their scheme. Grimes says he will make a decision on Dec. 1 but admits that it could happen in August or September. The longer Grimes' recruitment and this recruiting dead period drags on, the better for North Carolina. Georgia may lead for now but this is a very close race and it's getting even closer. PREDICTION: Georgia



2. DERRICK DAVIS - Ohio State vs. Penn State

There are a number of teams in contention for Davis, but Ohio State and Penn State seem like the two teams with the best chances of landing him. His relationships at Penn State go well beyond just knowing them as Penn State coaches. Defensive backs coach Terry Smith was a longtime head coach at Davis' school and the two have built a relationship spanning many years.

Ohio State though has really wowed Davis with how well they've developed defensive backs and they really seem to have struck up a strong relationship and built confidence in their program. These two programs are the only schools Davis was able to visit this year before the pandemic and recruiting dead period. Davis hasn't set a decision date, but no announcement will come sooner than August. Prediction: Penn State

3. ELLIOTT DONALD - Pitt vs. Penn State

Pittsburgh has been viewed as the longtime favorite for Donald because of his proximity to the campus and his relationship with the coaches, current players, and recruits. He is also very close with his relative and former Pitt star Aaron Donald, which only helps the Panthers.

Penn State also has great relationships with Donald and his family. They are leveraging those relationships and hoping it pays off down the road. It’s a tall task to try to pry Donald away from the local school, but Penn State has done it many times before. This time, it has a little bit of a different feel.

Prediction: Pittsburgh

4. JORDAN POOLE - Virginia Tech vs. NC State