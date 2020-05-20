*****

Hatcher is one of the more intriguing receiver prospects on the East Coast because he is a big, fast, twitchy receiver who can make plays in the open field. On film, he shows the speed to score from almost anywhere on the field and does a great job making players miss en route to big gains. He already does a good job working through contact so he certainly is stronger than it looks, but he is fairly skinny right now and will add more solid mass to his frame.

Maryland, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and a few others have offered, but more attention should be coming his way.

Jones is already a coveted prospect and he doesn't make this list because he needed more attention. It's just hard for players from Myrtle Beach to get more recognition from college coaches and be placed among the elite receivers in the nation. If Jones was able to compete in offseason events and college camps he could have been a bigger name in this class.

He is expected to announce a commitment this week, and his finalists are North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.



Morrissette already has the attention of many top college football programs but playing in a run-heavy offense last season made it hard for him to produce at a high level. He has the skill set to be an elite receiver at the college level because he has the size, quickness, speed and reliable hands. Expect Morrissette to break out more this season and continue to gain momentum on the recruiting trail.

Maryland, Michigan, Tennessee, Arizona State and a few others have already offered him.



Prather is already a big name on the recruiting trail and he has plenty of offers, but solid performances in the spring evaluation period and at college camps could have boosted his reputation as one of the best receivers in this class. Getting a better look at his development from a physical standpoint and as a route-runner would have really helped him earn his place among the top pass catchers this year.

Penn State, West Virginia, Maryland and many others are high on his list.

White earned his place as a Penn State commit because he is an outstanding athlete. The former Clemson baseball commit is currently listed as an athlete in the rankings and we were hoping to evaluate him at various events this offseason. White plays all over the field for his high school and he has a chance to end up as a quarterback, but he has the athleticism and skill set to make a quicker impact as a receiver.

Is his ceiling higher as a quarterback or as a receiver? We would have been able to answer that question had we been able to get a look at White during the spring evaluation period and summer camp season, but it will have to wait until this coming season.

