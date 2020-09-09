BlueWhiteIllustrated - East Coast Spotlight: Top five uncommitted 2021 prospects

East Coast Spotlight: Top five uncommitted 2021 prospects
With visits on hold indefinitely and uncertainty still ruling the football landscape, players are announcing commitments at an unprecedented pace. But while most top-flight players have made their decisions, a few remain undecided. Below, Rivals.com has a look at the top five uncommitted prospects in the East Coast region and explores where the recruitment of each may be headed.
MORE: Top 5 uncommitted prospects in Midwest | Southeast
*****
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
TRISTAN LEIGH
The latest: Leigh had a top five of Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma earlier this summer, but more and more this appears to be a battle between the Sooners and LSU. He’s visited both programs recently and the Tigers were thought to be his early leader, but a visit to OU with Caleb Williams and others pushed the Sooners up there. Now, coming off a recent visit to LSU, it’s up in the air.
Prediction: LSU
*****
TYWONE MALONE
The latest: Malone has long been linked with Ohio State, while Ole Miss, Texas A&M and others in the SEC try to make a push. He’s not tipping his hand much, but the Big Ten and Buckeyes seem to have the edge.
Prediction: Ohio State
*****
DONTE THORNTON JR.
The latest: Thornton wants to wait until all-star season to make his decision, and most feel the Oregon Ducks are in the best shape. USC, Arizona State, Notre Dame, Florida State and some others are in it as well, but unless something changes I have the Ducks.
Prediction: Oregon
*****
DREW KENDALL
The latest: Your guess is as good as mine on Kendall, who for a long time appeared to be a heavy lean to Michigan. But now rumors are swirling around Boston College, where his dad played. I’m going with the surprise pick of Stanford.
Prediction: Stanford.
*****
DERRICK DAVIS
The latest: Davis appears to be a battle between Penn State and Ohio State, with LSU looming if he gets a chance to visit the Baton Rouge campus. I’ve liked Penn State for a while here.
Prediction: Penn State