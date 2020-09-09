BlueWhiteIllustrated - East Coast Spotlight: Top five uncommitted 2021 prospects

TRISTAN LEIGH

Tristan Leigh (Rivals.com)

The latest: Leigh had a top five of Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Ohio State and Oklahoma earlier this summer, but more and more this appears to be a battle between the Sooners and LSU. He’s visited both programs recently and the Tigers were thought to be his early leader, but a visit to OU with Caleb Williams and others pushed the Sooners up there. Now, coming off a recent visit to LSU, it’s up in the air. Prediction: LSU

*****

TYWONE MALONE

Tywone Malone (Rivals.com)

The latest: Malone has long been linked with Ohio State, while Ole Miss, Texas A&M and others in the SEC try to make a push. He’s not tipping his hand much, but the Big Ten and Buckeyes seem to have the edge. Prediction: Ohio State

*****

DONTE THORNTON JR.

Donte Thornton Jr. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The latest: Thornton wants to wait until all-star season to make his decision, and most feel the Oregon Ducks are in the best shape. USC, Arizona State, Notre Dame, Florida State and some others are in it as well, but unless something changes I have the Ducks. Prediction: Oregon

*****

DREW KENDALL

Drew Kendall (Rivals.com)

The latest: Your guess is as good as mine on Kendall, who for a long time appeared to be a heavy lean to Michigan. But now rumors are swirling around Boston College, where his dad played. I’m going with the surprise pick of Stanford. Prediction: Stanford.

*****

DERRICK DAVIS

Derrick Davis (Rivals.com)