BlueWhiteIllustrated - East Coast Spotlight: Commit fits for the top QB prospects

1. Caleb Williams

The top quarterback in the country, Williams seems like a perfect fit for Lincoln Riley's offense at Oklahoma. He brings the athleticism that Riley's used to having under center and he also has elite arm talent and a football mind that meshes really well with his future head coach.

We've seen already this season the struggles that Spencer Rattler has had as the Sooners' starting quarterback, and it looks like some of those problem areas for Rattler are areas in which Williams excels. He's already played elite competition at the high school level and it seems like he won't be caught off guard by the pressure schemes college defenses throw at him.

Not only does Williams look like a perfect fit on paper for this Oklahoma offense, he's bringing a ton of talent with him and has already proven to be a team leader. Players in this recruiting class and players on the team are excited about everything Williams is bringing with him to Norman.

*****

2. Drake Maye

Maye is an excellent fit for North Carolina and what the Tar Heels like to do on offense. He has very good arm strength, is plenty accurate and he has the ability to stand tall in the pocket and deliver passes on time to open receivers. He's already proven that he can pick defenses apart when he has elite receivers on the outside like he did as a junior. It will be interesting to see how Maye adjusts to college defenses, the pressures he will face from elite edge rushers and defensive backs that can be deceiving.

North Carolina does a lot of the same things with Sam Howell that Maye does very well. Maye brings some athleticism to the table and showcases the ability to escape pressure. Don't be surprised to see Maye blossom into a team leader once he arrives on campus.

For now, the defensive stars in this recruiting class are viewed as the vocal team leaders, but Maye should grab hold of that role once he is on campus. A season this fall would have really helped Maye show how his skill set has developed, but there could still be time to see him this spring before he heads up to Chapel Hill.

*****

3. Kyle McCord

Ohio State is getting a really good one in McCord, but don’t expect to see the same offense with him at the helm. He doesn’t have the same skill set as Justin Fields, but he is still extremely productive. Ryan Day’s offense won’t look exactly the same with McCord running it, but the adjustments the Ohio State staff make should highlight everything McCord brings to the table.

He has elite arm talent with plenty of power and the ability to drive the ball down the field accurately. McCord does a great job reading the defense and distributing the ball to his playmakers. His more traditional skill set could give Ohio State’s receivers, tight ends and running backs more opportunities to make plays in the open field.

*****

4. Christian Veilleux

Veilleux didn’t have an outstanding offseason, but that hasn’t discouraged the Penn State coaches. They love what he is bringing to Happy Valley and are excited about the potential he has as their future starter.

Penn State’s offense relies on athletic prospects at the quarterback position, and Veilleux is much more athletic than people realize. More than a year ago he ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash and 4.2-second short shuttle. Veilleux will continue to work on quickly reading the defense and making the right decision, but he will rely on that athleticism to bail him out of trouble early in his career. From a purely tangibles perspective, Veilleux is a perfect fit for the Penn State offense, but he has some work to do on the finer points of his game before he’s ready to start for the Nittany Lions.

*****

5. Jay Woolfolk