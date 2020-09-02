BlueWhiteIllustrated - East Coast Spotlight: Class of 2023 prospects generating buzz

WR JOENEL AGUERO

Aguero may play against Massachusetts competition, but he is absolutely a national talent. He’s already about 6-feet tall and is a muscle-bound 180-pounds. Aguero worked out at receiver at a camp earlier this summer and impressed with his burst, route running skills, and consistency catching the ball. He does a great job making plays in space and he has caught the attention of a number of big time programs. Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and USC have already offered him.

WR CHRISTIAN HAMILTON

It looks like 2023 will be a good year for receivers in the state of North Carolina and Hamilton will be one of the best. He showcased outstanding straight line speed last season and is very elusive in the open field. Hamilton has been refining his route running skills but he brings a lot to the table once he gets the ball in his hands. As a freshman, Hamilton average over 20 yards per catch and that piqued the interest of a lot of teams. Texas A&M, Penn State, North Carolina, and South Carolina, have offered but they’ll have to wait until 2021 to see Hamilton in game action again.

OT JOSHUA MILLER

The future looks very bright for Miller. He’s a massive linemen with plenty of upper body strength and he plays with an aggressive streak that college coaches love. Miller will work to trim the baby fat over the next couple years while increasing his lower body strength and flexibility. That’s what college coaches are really going to want to see from him, but some have already seen enough to offer him. Maryland, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech are just a few of the teams that have offered so far.

DT SYDIR MITCHELL

Sydir Mitchell (Rivals.com)

Playing at powerhouse Bergen Catholic and next to headlining 2021 defensive tackle Tywone Malone can certainly raise the profile of prospective recruits. That may have helped Mitchell, but probably not that much. Mitchell is the type of prospect that would have been a highly regarded recruit wherever he chose to play in high school. He’s a massive, athletic interior lineman that plays with the strength of an upperclassman. Mitchell knows how to play with proper technique and he’ll play with more consistency as he gets more experienced. Still such a young prospect, Mitchell has plenty of time to drop the bad weight he carries but that hasn’t hindered his recruitment thus far. Florida State, Penn State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, and Virginia Tech have already offered.

LB TA'MERE ROBINSON