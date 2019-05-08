Including seller and transaction fees, the cheapest pair of tickets on the site are listed for $257 each in the lower bowl in the corner of the north end zone. For a single, the number climbs to $259 in the north end zone, while four together can currently be had for $264.

At SeatGeek.com , all seven games on the schedule have tickets available for purchase now, but the White Out matchup with Michigan on October 19 at Beaver Stadium is far and away the most expensive on the slate.

The early resale market for Penn State's 2019 schedule is beginning to take shape, and Michigan and Pittsburgh are leading the way with the highest get-in prices.

As broken down by the site's proprietary rating system, ranked by amazing, great, good, and okay deals, the best value tickets available for Michigan are a pair in the east stands, near the 5-yard line in row 48, at $295 a piece.

The fourth and final game in the renewed series with Pittsburgh is also commanding high prices in the secondary ticket market at this point.

Set for September 14, the date with the Panthers has a get-in price currently at $146 a piece for a pair for section NAU, 14 rows up in the corner of the north end zone upper deck. The best value, at present, is a pair listed at $161 in the fourth row of section NC, in the corner of the lower bowl of the north end zone.

After the two marquee games on Penn State's home slate for the 2019 season, the secondary ticket market decreases sharply for the remaining five games at Beaver Stadium.

In fact, aside from Penn State's October 5 matchup with Purdue, which currently commands a get-in price of $81 per ticket with plenty of good seats to be had for under $100, other get-in prices are below face value for each of the remaining four games.

Penn State's post-Thanksgiving matchup with Rutgers (Nov. 30) has tickets available for as low as $28, with dozens more available at less than $50. Next to the Scarlet Knights, the Nittany Lions' game against Buffalo (Sept. 7) has tickets available for as low as $30, tickets for Penn State's home-opener with Idaho (Aug. 31) can be had in the lower bowl of the north end zone for just $33 each, and Indiana seats (Nov. 16) are listed for only $36.

On the road slate, meanwhile, Penn State's clash at Ohio State (Nov. 23) has a get-in price of $259 each for a pair of tickets. The "best deal" on the site is for a pair of tickets just eight rows up near the 40 yard-line, for $1,057 apiece after fees.

The Lions' date with Iowa at Kinnick Stadium (Oct. 12) has the next-highest get-in price at $115 each, followed by Penn State's first trip to Minnesota (Nov. 9) since 2013 at $107, and Michigan State (Oct. 26) for $74.

At just $44, Penn State's Friday night matchup at Maryland is currently the lowest secondary get-in price on the away schedule.

Single-game ticket availability and information has not yet been made available by Penn State. Student tickets sales begin on Monday, June 17 and run through the end of the week.