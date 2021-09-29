Dylan Senda talks Penn State visit, Nittany Lions' message to him, more

Penn State is off to a good start with Class of 2023 offensive lineman Dylan Senda, and Saturday's trip to see the Nittany Lions knock off Villanova didn't hurt the Nittany Lions' cause. The 6-foot-5, 274-pound junior from Dearborn, Mich., came to town for the second time this year, as he also visited back in late July. That opportunity didn't offer the chance to see a packed Beaver Stadium on a game day, of course, and that's what stood out most between now and then to a prospect who already claims offers from six Big Ten schools, including the Nittany Lions, and 19 overall. "I have a great relationship with Coach [James] Franklin and Coach [Phil] Trautwein," Senda told BWI. "Seeing the game live and getting to see the staff in person again [was a highlight]. My family and I had a great time. We really enjoyed the game and all the positive energy."

Penn State hosted Class of 2023 offensive line recruit Dylan Senda for the Nittany Lions' 38-17 win over Villanova. BWI photo/Greg Pickel

There was much to be excited about, of course, as Penn State scored early and often in front of 100,000-plus spectators on a picture-perfect afternoon for football that allowed Senda to take in sights and sounds in and around Beaver Stadium. "I learned that I really like Penn State and what they have to offer," Senda said. "I think they have been pretty sincere and have done a great job communicating with me every week. Coach Franklin and Coach T have just expressed that they want me in their 2023 class and were happy we came back for a game. "We have a great relationship and my family and I enjoyed the game and visit." Senda figures to land at a Big Ten school, though West Virginia, Notre Dame, and Oklahoma are all in the mix, and Alabama is going to host him, too. It's why it was important for Penn State to put its best foot forward when it had to chance to host Senda, and by all measures, the Nittany Lions did just that during last weekend's unofficial visit. "Coach Franklin continues to tell me they want me at Penn State," Senda said. They communicate with me every week. That means a lot! I also met with the staff and the academic counselor. It was very informative. I really like this opportunity! " That said, a decision is not on the horizon.

